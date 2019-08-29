United Airlines Launches Luxury-Focused 767s to Europe With More Business Class Seats Than Economy

Your United Airlines trip across the pond just got an upgrade. The airline recently announced that every flight between Newark and Heathrow will be operated with the newly reconfigured—decidedly premium-class friendly—Boeing 767-300ER aircraft. United now offers more business class seats between New York and London than any US Carrier.

“We have seen an increase in customer demand for premium seats and we’re excited to be able to expand the number of seats on all of our flights between New York/Newark and London,” said United’s chief commercial officer Andrew Nocella.

The revamped cabin now boasts a staggering 16 rows—or 46 seats—of business class in one expansive cabin. Dubbed United Polaris business, the service includes Saks Fifth Avenue bedding, toiletries by luxury skincare range Sunday Riley, top-notch food and beverages, the requisite entertainment system, and, of course, loads of legroom. Back on land, guests can enjoy access to the Polaris lounge at Newark and the United Club at Heathrow.

The business class chair was designed with the help of Zodiac Aerospace and is a generous 23 inches, with a pitch of 75-78 inches. Every seat has direct aisle access and can be positioned into a lie-flat bed. And with the comfy cushioned mattress pad, blue gel pillow, cozy blanket and slippers, napping promises to be easy.

The airline also added a new Premium Plus cabin directly behind Polaris, with 22 seats in a 2-2-2 configuration. Premium Plus travelers will also receive perks, like Premier Access check-in, complimentary checked bags, spacious seats, and an upgraded dining experience.

Of course, all this reconfiguration comes at a cost. The economy section—a modest 56 seats—is situated right at the rear of the aircraft in a tight 2-3-2 configuration and the humdrum seats have a 34-inch pitch (that means half the legroom of business class). It’s an interesting move by United, especially when other carriers—like American Airlines—are doing the opposite and stripping out business seats.

“By reconfiguring aircraft and adding more space and seats, and ultimately comfort, we are committed to making United the airline that customers choose to fly,” Nocella said.

As for the kind of costs that most travelers care about: United Polaris business class ticket from New York to London will set you back around $6,000 each way.