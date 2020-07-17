From Tracking Tornados to Horse Whispering, These Domestic Trips Offer Big Adventures Close to Home

As we’ve covered recently, with travel restrictions for US residents still in place in much of the world, many luxury travel companies have pivoted to focusing on domestic travel for this summer and fall, highlighting, in particular, trips that celebrate the great outdoors. Based in London, Untold Story Travel is another such company—though its offerings include an option that substantially ups the adrenaline levels from just another visit to a national park. For starting at $40,000 per person, the Storm Chasing in the Midwest experience will put you—and your dedicated team of experts—close to an exhilarating meteorological event, while also giving you a look at how those experts analyze weather patterns and research climate change.

Co-founded by Mark Allvey and Chris Brunning, Untold Story Travel was designed to connect travelers with the “wonderful characters” who are able to offer insight into a destination or experience, from well-known pros to behind-the-scenes insiders, all with the goal of enabling “guests to (become) the storyteller themselves when they return home,” the duo explains. With that—and the fact that many clients are opting to stick closer to home this year—in mind, the company just introduced Adventures on Your Doorstep, a collection of customizable domestic trips that highlight both people and places throughout the US.

For example, the 10-day Legend of Big Sky Country in Montana and Wyoming itinerary (starting at $15,000 per person for a couple or $8,000 per person for a family of four) includes time with working cowboys and “horse whisperers,” a behind-the-scenes visit to the Jackson Hole Rodeo, and a day tracking black bears and wolf packs in Yellowstone National Park with a project leader from the Wolf Restoration Project, as well as the option to create your own Western movie in an abandoned mining town. The seven-night Aloha Escapade in Hawaii (from $10,000 per person), meanwhile, will afford the opportunity to tackle some North Shore rip curls with former pro Ken Bradshaw and fly over active volcanic craters with University of Hawaii volcanologist Scott Rowland.

In the seven-night Storm Chasing itinerary, guests will have the chance to track a tornado and get as close to the action as conditions allow. Once the meteorologists have plotted the path of the storm, guests will be flown towards its general location, then transported closer in a luxury RV that’s been stocked with all needed comforts (including a private chef.) With the team of meteorologists leading in specially-adapted monitoring SUVs, the convoy will spend multiple days following the storm, all the while taking samples and analyzing weather patterns to contribute to climate change research; guests will be able to help with this, offering them the chance to contribute to a globally notable project. All the while, a professional weather film production crew will document your adventure for posterity—and to help you share your story with friends and family. Contact team@untoldstorytravel.com for more information on the new Adventures on Your Doorstop itineraries.