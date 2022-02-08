You Can Join Veuve Clicquot on a Champagne-Fueled Train Trip From France to Italy

The only thing better than a luxury train trip is a luxury train trip organized by Veuve Cliquot.

To celebrate its 250th anniversary, the maison has partnered with fellow LVMH brand Belmond to curate a sparkling, one-of-a-kind experience for Champagne connoisseurs on board the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.

Inspired by Veuve’s iconic yellow label, the two-night Solaire Journey, or “journey around the sun” as the house calls it, will take guests from France to Italy in the utmost luxury. You can expect the finest Brut and haute cuisine, along with lavish lodgings and stunning scenery.

“The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express experience takes passengers on an immersive ride exploring the savoir-faire and cultural footprint of Maison Veuve Clicquot, in celebration of 250 years,” Veuve Clicquot’s CEO Jean-Marc Gallot told Robb Report via email.

The experience fittingly begins at sunrise at the home of Veuve Clicquot in Reims, France. It was here that the maison first started crafting Champagne back in 1772, shortly before Madame Clicquot took the reins and turned Veuve into the juggernaut that it is today. Guests will attend an immersive lunch and sample a range of coveted cuvées in the Veuve Clicquot Crayeres with cellar master Didier Mariotti, before boarding the train.

On aboard, you’ll find cabins that evoke the elegance of a bygone era and are rich with craftsmanship. You can opt for a cozy Twin Cabin or upgrade to an exclusive Cabin Suite or one of six Grand Suites that come complete with an ensuite. If you do book one of the suites, you’ll also get a celebratory breakfast in the dining car during the trip and a night at Veuve Clicquot’s Hôtel du Marc in Reims before departure.

As the train follows the shipping route of the first bottles of Veuve, guests will be treated to a four-course pairing dinner by noted French chef Jean Imbert, before enjoying a glass—or two, or three—at a glamorous soirée in Bar Car 3674. The next morning, the train will pass through the Alps and guests can watch the sunrise from their cabins or bask in the light at Innsbruck station. (It all depends on how well you recover from the night before.)

Upon arrival in Venice, you’ll be whisked away by boat to Belmond’s Hotel Cipriani on Giudecca Island for a night’s stay. The trip culminates with a “Sunset” ball that honors Veuve’s solaire art de vivre.

“We are excited to have this opportunity to honor our anniversary and showcase our iconic champagne brand with the utmost elegance, inspired by Madame Clicquot’s audacious and optimistic spirit,” Gallot added.

We’ll raise a glass to that.

The Solaire Journey will take place June 5–7 and you can purchase tickets here. Prices for two people start at approximately $16,753 (£12,400) for a Twin Cabin, $28,373 (£21,000) for a Cabin Suite and $58,103 (£43,000) for a Grand Suite.

Check out more photos below: