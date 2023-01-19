You Can Now Stay at the Noto Villa From ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

If you tuned into season two of The White Lotus and suddenly had the urge to live it up at a sick Sicilian palazzo, well, here’s your chance. Who’s up for an overnight in Noto?

In episode three, Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) ditch their hotel to embark on a girl’s trip, and now that same Italian manse that was used as a filming location has just popped up on Airbnb. Formally known as Villa Tasca, you can rent the entire estate for up to eight guests. However, unlike The White Lotus characters, you’ll have to stay a minimum of three nights—but it’s totally worth it.

Villa Tasca, an Italian palazzo that starred in season two of The White Lotus, can now be booked on Airbnb Camillo Balossini/Archivio Camillo Balossini/Mondadori Portfolio

Dating all the way back to the 16th century, the three-story Villa Tasca has been well preserved and is surrounded by 20 lush acres of gardens, century-old citrus groves and ancient trees. The grounds here also comprise a pond and natural swimming pool where you can take a dip à la Daphne and Harper. Just don’t expect it to be heated. Internally, the palatial pad is decked out with ornate frescoes, stone floors, Murano chandeliers and a sweeping double staircase. Plus, you’ll also find a treasure trove of gold-edged artwork and antiques. Honestly, the space is even more stunning when it’s flooded with the natural Mediterranean light that pours in through the super-tall windows.

In the show, Daphne and Harper spend a night at the villa which was supposed to be located in Noto Camillo Balossini/Archivio Camillo Balossini/Mondadori Portfolio

In terms of entertainment, the residence is equipped with a billiard room, bar and a music room. Just in case you need to check in on a significant other suffering from FOMO, don’t fret, there is Wi-Fi available. During your stay, a wait staff will be at your disposal including a housekeeper, manager, concierge, butler and two room attendants. A cook can also be arranged at an extra fee. All said, a spontaneous excursion to Villa Tasca will cost you roughly $5,950 a night.

Click here to see all the photos of Villa Tasca.