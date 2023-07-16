What It’s Like to Take Richard Branson’s Virgin Voyages Cruise Around Greece

Welcome to Checking In, a review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue-in-cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Is there caviar on the menu? Does your suite have its own butler? Find out below.

Virgin Voyages’ ‘Resilient Lady’ Virgin Voyages

Describe it in three words: Inclusive. Impressive. Instagrammable.

What’s the deal?

Virgin Voyages is the brainchild of Richard Branson, and Resilient Lady is the third ship to join the company’s adults-only fleet. While there’s no glaring difference between the sister vessels—they’re essentially carbon copies of one another—what sets them apart is the entertainment options and where they sail to. The Greek Island Glow itinerary that we embarked on is designed as a seven-night cruise that departs from Piraeus (Athens) and includes stops in Santorini, Rhodes, Bodrum, and an overnight Mykonos before returning to the capital city.

There are three standard cabin types on board the 2,700-passenger ship: Insider (no window), Sea View (with a porthole window), and Sea Terrace (with a private terrace and ocean-facing hammock). Suites are categorized by RockStar Quarters (from $3,709) or Mega RockStar Quarters (from $7,015) and come with a slew of lavish perks. Additionally, the ship sports a stellar retail lineup featuring the likes of Bulgari and Chanel. The whole “work hard, play harder” motif lets you know that the ship doesn’t take itself too seriously. If there was any doubt, let us point you to the tattoo parlor.

The Aquatic Club overlooks the pool deck down below Virgin Voyages

Design chops

Every inch of the glossy red ship is a feast for the eyes. British designer Tom Dixon was tapped to tackle the retro-futuristic bedrooms and stunning marble baths. Meanwhile, New York-based firm Roman and Williams kitted out the Manor, the ship’s two-story nightclub, and the Wake, a swanky surf and turf restaurant. Elsewhere, the public spaces have a certain Art Deco sensibility to them—not unlike a Virgin Atlantic aircraft. In fact, you’ll find similar ambient purple lighting throughout certain areas of the vessel, plus iridescent panes of glass that are both playful and trippy.

The best room

The largest and coolest suites on board are the 15 Mega RockStar Quarters. The grandest of them all are classified as “Massive,” and rightfully so. Measuring a whopping 2,147 square feet, the Dixon-designed room can sleep up to four sailors and is outfitted with an elaborate outdoor space that features a sprawling terrace, a private hot tub, two hammocks, and a six-person dining table. Music is definitely the theme here. The suite comes stocked with electric Fender and Gibson guitars, an amplifier, and a vinyl turntable. It’s the ultimate party pad.

The Rundown

Did they greet you by name at check-in?

Not at check-in. However, every time we went ashore, the staff greeted us by name (and with a smile) upon return.

Was a welcome drink ready and waiting when you arrived? (Bonus point if it wasn’t just fruit juice.)

We didn’t immediately receive a welcome drink but once inside our suite, the not-so-mini bar was fully stocked with complimentary Moët & Chandon and other bevvies. Seafarers can also summon a bottle of bubbly from anywhere on the vessel and it will be delivered to them within 10 minutes. All you have to do is give your phone a shake and it’ll appear.

Is the highest tier worth it?

Well worth it. Rockstar and Mega Rockstar sailors can board the ship earlier than standard cabin guests through a separate VIP entrance. You’ll also have the option to arrange private transfers to and from the ship. Once you’re on board, the perks keep on coming. Think priority booking for restaurant and spa treatments. During our trip, there was a Moet sunset happy hour every day from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. This happened on Richard’s Rooftop, which only VIP sailors can access.

Designed by Tom Dixon, the Mega Rockstar suites are decorated with electric guitars Virgin Voyages

Is there a private butler for every cabin?

Not for every cabin. Only suites come with a butler, but they’re called “Rockstar Agents” and you can connect with them 24/7 via the Virgin Voyages app. Once onboard, we were assigned a personal concierge (shout out Mila) who assisted with everything from dinner reservations to fulfilling special requests like personalizing our in-suite bar with specific spirits and mixers.

Does the ship handle your luggage?

Yes. We handed over our bags to the staff right before boarding the ship and they were waiting for us outside our cabin door. Though, you do have the option of keeping your luggage with you.

Is it good for the ‘Gram?

Yes. With a light-up mirrored hallway and the world’s biggest daybed suspended high above the sea, the ship is every influencer’s dream. Of course, the Greek island views weren’t too shabby, either.

Is there a gym or spa? Or both?

Yes, yes, and yes. Whether you’re into organized group fitness classes or prefer to work out solo, there’s something for everyone. In addition to an indoor gym, the ship has a bright-red outdoor running track, a basketball court, and a boxing ring. If you’re of the mindset that exercise and vacation don’t mix, the Redemption Spa is where you can indulge in a different form of self care, such as lying down on a heated crystal quartz bed.

The Redemption Spa has a steam room, a sauna, a mud room, and a salt room Virgin Voyages

Caviar on board?

Yes, and you can find it at Sip, the ship’s designated Champagne lounge and caviar bar. Here, you can order a deviled egg topped with Siberian Osetra Caviar ($15) or have your roe dolloped onto a buckwheat blini with Meyer lemon and saffron gel, also $15. If you’re looking for more than just a garnish, a 100-gram tin ($95) is served alongside accompaniments including whipped crème fraiche, finger lime, egg yolk, egg white, chive, and onion.

Are the restaurants five-star?

The dining options on board are top-notch. The ship has over 20 different eateries including six sit-down restaurants and there’s not a buffet in sight. If we were to sail again, we’d make a beeline for Gunbae, a high-energy Korean BBQ joint where you can sip on soju and cook your own Wagyu over a flameless grill. On the other hand, Test Kitchen is the ship’s modern cuisine concept offering a multi-course tasting menu with dishes that look (and taste) like they’re competing for a Michelin star.

At Gunbae, guests can cook their own food over a smokeless grill Scott Grummett

On a side note, the cruise line is “all-inclusive” when it comes to food, except for items labeled “treat yourself.” Any alcohol or drinks outside of drip coffee, non-pressed juices, and soda are extra.

Is the entertainment up to snuff?

Yes, and this is where Virgin Voyages separates itself from the pack. From an immersive dinner theater to campy drag acts, the entertainment far supersedes other ships. During the sailing, one production that stood out was a high-flying, rock ‘n’ roll retelling of the ancient Greek myth Persephone. The talent coming from the singers, dancers, and aerialists was seriously unmatched. And even though it’s hard to rival an overnight in Mykonos, a mid-week scarlet-themed deck party turned the entire pool area into a giant nightclub for staff and sailors.

Are excursions included?

No. The cruise line offers an array of curated excursions (a.k.a. “Shore Things”) for every sailing, but you’ll have to pay a little extra for activities that take place off the boat. During our trip, the experiences ranged from a swanky catamaran cruise around Santorini to an afternoon at a luxe beach club in Mykonos.

Would you buy the ship if you could?

In the words of Branson: Screw it, let’s do it.

The Verdict:

Maybe it was the unlimited eats, free-flowing Champagne, or the dizzying acrobatics, but most of the time, we forgot we were even at sea. And that’s the point, right?

Score: 8

