This New Around-the-World Cruise Itinerary Will Take You to All 7 Continents in 274 Days

Get ready to set sail like never before.

This week, Royal Caribbean International announced its Ultimate World Cruise that will take passengers to all seven continents in the span of 274 days. On the world’s farthest-reaching cruise to date, passengers can expect to arrive at 150 destinations in 65 countries aboard the company’s Serenade of the Seas ship, and will get the chance to view 11 great wonders of the world, from the Taj Mahal to the majestic peaks of Macchu Pichu, along the way. The immersive experience will embark on its roundtrip course from Miami on December 10, 2023 and return on September 10, 2024.

Royal Caribbean has charted the seas for over 50 years, crafting popular itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents. This new global itinerary will include a visit to one additional continent—Antarctica—and another 57 destinations that are both new to the cruise line and exclusive to this itinerary; these include Casablanca, Morocco, Qaqortoq, Greenland, and Shimizu, Japan.

Meanwhile, you’ll also visit favorites like the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, enjoy city stops from Rome to Rio to Tokyo, and get up close to natural wonders like the fjords of Norway, the beaches of French Polynesia and the Great Barrier Reef. Shore visits to the Great Pyramid of Giza, the ancient city of Petra, the Great Wall of China and the Temple of Artemis, among other notable sites, will grant travelers the opportunity to explore distinct cultures and take in iconic views.

“This is the world cruise of world cruises,” says Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International in a statement. “Now more than ever, people have resolved to travel the world and make up for lost time. Royal Caribbean is making that a reality with the ultimate vacation that welcomes those seeking adventure and exploration to taste, dance and dream with us around the world. To travelers asking themselves where they should go next, we say everywhere.”

The cruise liner is also planning exceptional service from start to finish for this adventure. Business class airfare, premium ground transportation and five-star hotel accommodations will be available to guests before setting sail, while a gala evening will be hosted the night before you hit the water. Once aboard the 13-floor ship, guests will travel in comfortable staterooms that range from interior (without a window) set-ups to rooms with balconies and larger suites. All come with 24-hour room service, nightly turn-down service, a deluxe beverage package, Wi-Fi and wash-and-fold laundry service

Elsewhere on board, there should be plenty to keep you occupied for nearly a year, including a variety of international dining options, mini-golf, a rock climbing wall, a pool and solarium, a spa and fitness center, live entertainment venues and a glass-roofed bar. On this cruise, Crown & Anchor Society Platinum status members and above will receive a bonus Seven New World Wonders shore excursion package, too.

If spending nine months on the water sounds appealing, reservations for Royal Caribbean’s 2023 Ultimate World Cruise are now available by phone; rates start at $124,161 per person (for an interior stateroom). Crown & Anchor Society Diamond status members and above have an exclusive one-week purchase window through Oct. 26. If you don’t have 274 days to spare, interested parties can also book any of the voyage’s four sections—the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe—separately. Visit RoyalCarribean.com for more information.