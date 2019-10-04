From a Global Wine Tour to a Volcano Expedition, VistaJet Just Launched 15 Exclusive Luxury Travel Experiences

The “once-in-a-lifetime trip” gets bandied about quite a bit in the travel industry, but VistaJet is now offering a slate of bespoke holidays that might just warrant such a title.

On Wednesday, the London-based private aviation provider announced a brand new program—dubbed VistaJet World—which features 15 one-of-a-kind luxury experiences across the globe. Members can expect off-the-beaten-track journeys with exclusive access to all manner of exciting things. There’s a “Global Wine Tour” in which members embark on a multi-stop trip to wine-famous destinations—Bordeaux, Florence, South Africa, or wherever tickles your fancy—and savor some of the world’s rarest varietals. If you prefer food over wine, the “Chef’s Table” experience gives access to the most remarkable gastronomic geniuses for a mouthwatering cross-country culinary voyage.

If that’s not adventurous enough, there’s a “Volcano Expedition” where explorers get to camp on the side of an active molten volcano—with a team of experts, of course—before venturing up the mountain to see the bubbling lava lake. Or a “Mountains and Stars” experience where you can track the eclipse’s path across South America and stargaze at the aptly named Valley of the Moon.

You can also tour India with the royal Maharajas, take a trip to The Island of Chocolate to live out your Willy Wonka fantasies, partake in a feel-good, anti-poaching safari, tackle UV night skiing, or discover the secrets to longevity with the world’s longest-living community. Each program is unequivocally unique and best of all can be tailored to your specific needs.

That’s the whole point, according to VistaJet executive Matteo Atti. “VistaJet World is on the intersection of our customers’ business and personal lives. As a company, we not only travel with them anywhere but also try to satisfy their endless curiosity for exploring the world and its opportunities,” he told Robb Report.

If you’re ready to add a few new stamps to your passport, you can find more details on the VistaJet website.