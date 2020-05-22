VistaJets Launches a New Jet-to-Yacht Service to Help You Travel More Safely

While yacht travel looks poised to grow this summer, there may still be some concern from owners and charterers about how they can safely and easily reach their vessels, given ongoing (and complex) worldwide safety regulations. To help, global aviation company VistaJet has just announced a new Jet-to-Yacht program that ferries fliers to Malta—a popular yacht hub for the Mediterranean—and then transports them directly to their vessel, thereby navigating current Maltese quarantine requirements. VistaJet is currently the only private aviation outfitter to offer this service.

In addition to being a prime spot for yacht dockage, Malta has also been singled out by the World Health Organization as a role model for other countries in the fight against COVID-19, as the island has implemented a number of effective measures to help control the situation. With this in mind, VistaJet worked with country officials to develop this unique program for its members, which allows them to avoid quarantine by promising to not stop on Maltese soil while in transit to the yacht (this goes for the yacht crew, too.) Yachters will also have to declare their planned sailing route, and cannot disembark on any Maltese islands; you can dock in other Mediterranean countries in adherence with those individual guidelines.

The process is simple: all members (and their guests) need is their passport and a health declaration for the flight, and to request their flight departure dates and times. VistaJet will then handle the rest, including arranging the lift to Malta from your preferred location, offering a private customs and VIP lounge upon arrival, arranging for direct transport from the aircraft to the marina, and pre-stocking the yacht with preferred items, via their concierge partners. For those that are looking to charter a yacht, that can be handled trough VistaJet’s local agent, or the broker of your choice.