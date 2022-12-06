A Week on an Ibizan Private Island

A five-minute boat ride off the northeastern flank of Ibiza in the Mediterranean, the private island of Tagomago combines convenience and exclusivity in a 148-acre spit of land.

The sumptuous getaway is now offered for buyouts via Mandarin Oriental’s Exclusive Homes Collection, which imports the hotelier’s exceptional service to standout private properties around the world.

This lavish seven-night package for Robb Report readers includes a private-jet transfer between London and Ibiza for up to six people, as well as a three-night luxury-yacht charter with a Mandarin Oriental chef shipped in to helm the galley one evening. The island, where you’ll spend four nights, features two beaches, accessible by only Jet Ski or boat, plus a 55-foot-long saltwater pool and a jacuzzi in addition to a full array of watersports equipment. A private chef will be on hand for 50 hours of your weeklong trip. One evening will stand out above all: snacking on tapas at a table laid out in the caves that overlook Ibiza across the waves at sunset, followed by a guided stargazing session lying on the clifftops. From $450,000

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300.