Windstar’s Luxury Cruise Ship Sets a New Course for the Middle East

Windstar Cruises is offering a new way to experience the wonders of the Middle East.

The Florida-based tour operator recently announced four new itineraries that explore countries from Oman to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Aram Emirates. The 18-day “Wonders of Arabia” tour sails from Athens to Dubai, allowing guests to spend five days off the boat in Egypt and Jordan and two days in Oman. The 10-day “Sparkling Sand & Cities of the Persian Gulf” tour allows guests to explore cities such as Doha, Ras Al-Khaimah and Abu Dhabi, and even offers an excursion to Sir Bani Yas island, a natural wildlife preserve in the Persian Gulf.

The nine-day “Arabian Nights & Egyptian Days” itinerary will take you from Saudi Arabia to Jordan with a chance to soak up the water near Ain Sokhna and Hurghada at your choice of one of the luxurious hotels in the two resort towns. Finally, the last new itinerary lets you travel via the Suez Canal on a 12-day voyage from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to Athens, Greece. The cruise line is still updating the itineraries with other excursions that will be offered on the different treks.

“With impressive UNESCO sights, beautiful beaches and wildlife, top-rated golf courses, amazing snorkeling and diving and of course, great shopping, Windstar is excited to introduce our guests to the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf with new itineraries in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar,” Windstar Cruises president Christopher Prelog said in a statement.

The long voyages will take place on the company’s 522-foot-long Star Legend, which unveiled a major renovation last year. The 156-suite ship has a full-service spa where you can book everything from a massage to a haircut. You can also use the vessel’s private screening room, gym, infinity pool and several lounges to relax during your time at sea. The ship has four restaurants that offer a variety of international cuisines, or guests can relax with complimentary in-room dining.

The journey begins in November 2023 for those looking to set sail on the “Arabian Nights & Egyptian Day,” “Wonders of Arabia” and “Sparkling Sands & Cities of the Persian Gulf” tours. The other voyages start in early 2024.