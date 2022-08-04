1 Hotels’ New Property in Nashville Is a Luxurious Ode to Nature

Another day, another new luxury hotel in Music City. 1 Hotels recently opened the doors to its first property in the Southern city.

Located in the heart of Nashville’s downtown area, the 215-room hotel offers 37 suites, many offering expansive skyline views with the Smoky Mountains in the distance. The overall décor reflects the brand’s approach to sustainability, using natural materials like eco-friendly mattresses and glassware made from re-purposed glass. Even traditional pen and paper in replaced with chalkboards in guest rooms.

The hotel space is designed to capture the ambiance of an urban retreat. The intention is to evoke the natural beauty of Tennessee, from its mountains to its forests. Outside, the building is covered in an ivy façade. The color scheme of green and tree bark brown is intended to mirror the forest outside of the city.

The outdoor theme continues inside as well: The rooms and public spaces feature workbench-like vanities with wood paneling and wooden room keys. On-site art installations throughout the hotel reinforce the motif, including a lobby mural by artist Aquarela Sabol and several paintings by multimedia artist Andrea Bonfils.

All rooms come with a host of expected amenities. There are 55-inch smart TVs, portable Bluetooth speakers, and even yoga mat to help you keep up with your routine while on vacation. For those traveling with pets, the hotel offers special welcome treats and a bed for your furry companion upon request.

The standard rooms won’t win any size awards—they vary from 370 to 470 square feet. For those who want a more luxurious experience, the suites will, of course, offer more space, and dedicated bedroom. The biggest is the Arbor House Suite spanning over 1,800 square feet with a connecting room to expand the two-bedroom suite into a three-bedroom to accommodate large families. The unit also has private wet bar and a terrace with prime city views.

When it comes time to eat, the property has three dining options, all of which showcase the local food culture of Nashville. On ground level is the 1 Kitchen, a farm-to-table restaurant from Top Chef alum Chris Cray. At the top of the hotel, Harriett’s Rooftop Bar offers light bites and seasonal wellness cocktails infused with fresh juices blended in-house and, of course, the requisite resident DJ. For a more casual bite (think lunch), guests can head to the Neighbors cafe.



When you’re ready to relax, the hotel’s Bamford Wellness Spa offers a full menu of holistic treatments and services. The spa’s décor stays true to the nature theme; it was inspired by Tennessee’s Ruby Falls, with rock formations and waterfalls that mirror the natural landscape.



The 1 Hotel in Nashville will be the eighth location in the brand’s global portfolio. It was an easy choice, according to CEO Raul Leal. “A city as exciting and vibrant as Nashville was a natural location for the 1 Hotels brand,” he wrote in an email statement to Robb Report. “We are thrilled to be able to showcase our mission and commitment to sustainable design and unrivaled service to locals and visitors alike.”

Room rates for guest rooms start at $465 per night, studio suites start at $655 per night, one-bedroom suites start at $1,065 per night.