1 Hotel Brings Its Nature-Focused, Eco-Friendly Ethos to San Francisco

The brand debuted its latest property in San Francisco, California. The hotel’s design is inspired by nature and interwoven with the brand’s mission to create properties with a focus on sustainability. The nature theme can also be seen in the design elements throughout the property, from the lobby floor made from lumber salvaged from industrial buildings to its terracotta accents, exposed brick and rustic stones.

The property features 186 rooms with 14 suites. The waterfront suites offer 180-degree window views that showcase the Bay Bridge and Embarcardero with a private wet bar. The studio suites, meanwhile, offer private outdoor terraces. The pièce de résistance of the hotel, however, is the Ferry House Suite on the top floor, which includes a master bedroom with two separate bathrooms, a wet bar, living-room and spacious private terrace.

When it’s time to eat, the hotel’s onsite restaurant, Terrene, offers complete breakfast to dinner menus, with the latter focused of seasonal small plates, ranging from woodfire oven flatbreads to seafood and vegetables. The eco-friendly mission continues here as well: All ingredients are sourced locally from Northern California and the bar serves “zero-waste” cocktails. For those looking for more relaxation, you can book a treatment the Bamford Wellness Spa or visit the fitness center for a personal training session.

If you don’t know how to get around the city, the property provide guests the option of renting its electric Audi house car, which that can travel within two miles of the hotel so you don’t have to walk.

The hotel group worked with the Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to open the hotel, which comes on the heels of its first property in Nashville.

“Pebblebrook is committed to ensuring our hotels are operated in an environmentally sustainable manner and that the sociocultural fabric of the communities in which our properties reside is celebrated,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman, president and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, in a press statement.

We can think of worse of ways to spend a weekend in San Francisco.

Rates for guest rooms start at $500 per night; suites start at $700 per night.

