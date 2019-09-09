The 13 Most Hotly Anticipated Hotel Openings of the Fall

Before you begin to plan your fall and winter and vacations, take note: there are a about to be a whole slew of new hotels for you to consider. From 11-room hideaways and posh beach resorts to luxe safari lodges, these sleek new properties are getting ready to open their doors this season, in destinations from the Caribbean to Italy to Zambia and beyond. Read on to see the 13 spots we’re most excited to welcome to the world. (Note that opening dates are subject to change.)

Caerula Mar Club

Where: South Andros, Bahamas

Opening: November 2019

While a small number of the 700-plus islands that make up the Bahamas were recently damaged by Hurricane Dorian, most of the country is open to visitors—and needs your tourism dollars. Sleepy South Andros Island is welcoming its first new property in nearly 20 years, and Caerula Mar Club is poised to draw a new luxury crowd to the island. Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, celebrity designers who have a TV show on HGTV Canada, discovered the 1960s-era property on a family trip and set to restoring and redesigning it. Tucked away between lush mangroves and powdery sand, Caerula Mar has 18 oceanfront suites and six private villas that blend breezy architecture with mid-century modern style in a white and beige color palette. There is a spa and three dining options, and grounds will be dotted with meditation paths and swaying hammocks alongside a sea turtle-filled pond.

Canyon Ranch Woodside

Where: Northern California

Opening: November 2019

The renowned wellness specialists at Canyon Ranch are heading to northern California with Canyon Ranch Woodside ,and the vibe is decidedly different than their other outposts. Nature is king here, with the main lodge surrounded by 24 treehouse cottages nestled among towering Redwoods; the 16-acre grounds feature sweeping lawns, leaf-strewn trails, and plenty more of those stunning trees. The Woodside property follows more of a wellness retreat format and will offer various multi-day programs, including three signature retreats called Connect, Recharge, and Reset. In addition, guests can choose from daily fitness classes, meditation sessions, nature walks, creative expression courses, wellness talks, and more—plus, of course, lots of relaxing treatments.

One&Only Gorilla’s Nest

Where: Rwanda

Opening: November 2019

Rwanda is undoubtedly a white-hot destination and One&Only is getting in on the action with the ultra-luxurious One&Only Gorilla’s Nest Rwanda, located just outside the wildlife-filled Volcanoes National Park. Offering guests the opportunity for encounters with the rare mountain gorilla in their natural habitat, as well as other wildlife and hiking experiences, the intimate resort has 14 lodges and seven one-bedroom suites sporting a modern design with traditional Rwandan touches; each room also has a fireplace and private deck with outdoor shower or bathtub. When you’re not out seeking the wildlife, enjoy a restaurant serving African and Western dishes, a fitness center, a spa with a steam and sauna rooms and a plunge pool surrounded by a eucalyptus forest, and an outdoor pool with a bar serving fresh juices.

Galleria Vik Milano

Where: Milan, Italy

Opening: Fall 2019

Hospitality innovators Alex and Carrie Vik are bringing their unique vision to a city for the first time—and it’s also their first foray outside South America. Galleria Vik Milano is housed within the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, one of Italy’s most iconic landmarks. Carrie and Alex have entirely reimagined the interiors, and as with all Vik Retreats, art and design will play a major role in the hotel, starting at reception, where guests are welcomed by an immersive dry fresco by Italian artist Alex Folla that spans the ceiling and walls. The hotel has 90 distinctly designed suites, each showcasing remarkable décor, views, and art; the latter includes site-specific installations by Uruguayan, Italian, and international artists. Along with the signature gourmet restaurant, Vikissimo, there the Spotto courtyard restaurant serving light bites paired with cocktails and wines from the VIK wineries in Chile.

Nayara Tented Camp

Where: Costa Rica

Opening: December 2019

Safari-style luxury tented camps are coming to Central America and among the first—and we’d wager the best—is Nayara Tented Camp, a sister property to Nayara Springs. The camp will have 21 tents, each with a jungle-themed master suite, en-suite bathroom, outdoor shower, and its own plunge pool filled with naturally warm water from the nearby hot springs fed by the imposing—and active—Arenal Volcano. An Asian restaurant, reception area, family-friendly pool with a swim-up bar, and a spa will be added in the second phase, set to be completed in early-2020. For now, guests can use all of the facilities at Nayara Springs.

Hagia Sofia Mansions Istanbul, Curio Collection by Hilton

Where: Istanbul, Turkey

Opening: September 2019

In the heart of Sultanahmet, Istanbul’s historic old city, Hagia Sofia Mansions Istanbul, Curio Collection by Hilton is an elegant escape from the frenetic metropolis. Comprised of several traditional Turkish mansions, the hotel embodies a grand design worthy of sultans. Molded ceilings, gilded accents, dark woods, and rich fabrics are found in the lobby, while the spacious rooms feature Moorish style furniture, lighting accented with patterned textiles, and bathrooms with white marble soaking tubs. Bringing a large party? Book all your rooms in the same mansion for an exclusive ambiance. The hotel also has a fitness center, pool, full-service spa, and an open-air backyard restaurant with a striking stone fountain centerpiece; stop by in the afternoon for tea service or a hookah.

J.K. Place Paris

Where: Paris, France

Opening: October 2019

A member of the Leading Hotels of the World, the 30-room J.K. Place Paris will be the first venture outside of Italy for the J.K. Place brand, known for its exquisite yet understated luxury. Located on the left bank, in a former embassy building adjacent to the Museé d’Orsay, the property recalls an Italian/Parisian home with custom Italian pieces, finds from Parisian flea markets, and rich finishings resulting in a truly timeless design. The hotel will feature a Sisley spa, indoor pool, and the restaurant Casa Tua, which has locations in Miami and Aspen.

Puku Ridge

Where: Zambia

Opening: September 2019

Puku Ridge in Zambia’s South Luangwa National Park has been completely reimagined by Luxury Frontiers (who have designed some of the most lavish tented camps in the world), in the perfect blend of wilderness, luxury, and responsibility. The new camp has eight uniquely designed suites that feature materials like stone and concrete in a curvilinear design. The massive accommodations feature freestanding bathtubs, walk-in closets, rooftop starbeds, and private plunge pools with large decks. The camp overlooks a wildlife-rich floodplain and waterhole, so there’s always something to see from the property—and of course, expert guides from Chiawa Safaris ensure oodles of animal sightings out on the game drives, too. Perhaps best of all, Chiawa is the first carbon neutral safari business in the world, which means guests’ domestic air travel is offset.

Hotel Calimala

Where: Florence, Italy

Opening: October 2019

Located in Florence’s Centro Storico neighborhood, in a 19th-century property known locally as “Palazzo Degli Angeli,” is this newcomer to the Italian hotel scene. The original building has been transformed into the 38-room boutique Hotel Calimala, designed by architect and interior designer Alex Meitlis to feature original distressed stone walls, custom-made furniture, exclusive artwork, tri-colored terrazzo bathrooms, and several statement pieces by artist and designer Ivo Bisignano. Atop the hotel is Angel, a lush three-story restaurant, bar, garden patio, and pool.

Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski

Where: Dominica

Opening: October 2019

Dominica is positioning itself as the newest luxury Caribbean island with the launch of the five-star Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski , which is nestled in the jungle of Cabrits National Park. The resort was built to keeping in line with the island’s lush natural beauty and ecosystem, while still offering guests first-class service and amenities and an enriching nature-centric experience. The 151-room hotel will feature sleek design and panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea, and include a state-of-the-art spa, gym, all-weather tennis court, and hot and cold water pools.

Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas

Where: Los Cabos, Mexico

Opening: October 2019

Los Cabos is bursting at the seams with upscale resorts, but this stunner from Four Seasons stands out—not the least because of its hidden-away location far from the busy tourist corridor. Envisioned by Guerin Glass Architects, the contemporary design of Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas integrates indoor-outdoor living, with all rooms and suites having private terraces with spectacular views of the Sea of Cortez. There are five dining options, a massive spa and wellness center, four pools, a Robert Trent Jones II 18-hole golf course, a sports complex with tennis, volleyball, and basketball courts (in addition to a fitness center), and a well-stocked teen center and Kids for All Seasons program. The resort is also the first Four Seasons to have its own private marina, making sunset sails or sport fishing expeditions easy to access.

Aman Kyoto

Where: Kyoto, Japan

Opening: November 2019

Aman continues its domination of discreet and exclusive luxury properties with the opening of Aman Kyoto in a secluded, tree-surrounded corner of the elegant city. Dotted with scenic Japanese gardens, winding paths, and hundred-year-old stone slabs covered in moss, the grounds are part of what was an artistic community that gave rise to the Rinpa school of painting some 400 years ago. The spa and wellness program make use of natural hot springs for traditional onsen experiences, while the dining space features floor-to-ceiling windows, a terrace, and a central fireplace. Airy rooms and pavilion suites are inspired by traditional Japanese design, with clean lines, natural woods and leathers, and large windows that highlight the gorgeous surroundings.

Dive Palm Springs

Where: Palm Springs, California

Opening: November 2019

Palm Springs’ new luxury hideaway is bringing a vibe reminiscent of the 1960s French Riviera. Dive Palm Springs has 9 rooms with rattan furniture, brightly colored tile bathrooms, and wall art painted by fashion illustrator Gabriella Fash. There are also two suites, including the La Reve Suite, where you’ll find a fanciful Christian Lacroix-painted ceiling mural and wallpaper, a brass bed and mirror, a red-tile accented bathroom, and a private patio. Rooms are set around a restored tiled pool by Maurice Libbot, a roomy hot tub, and plenty of loungers. A charming palm-filled garden, koi pond area with a daybed, and a chic lounge and bar completes the property.