Weekend in Vegas? The Venetian’s New $450,000 Suite Package Comes With a Private Jet—and Lots of Diamonds

No one would ever call the Venetian Hotel a diamond in the rough, but that may be the best description for the resort’s latest over-the-top room package. As part of its new “Want the World program, the Las Vegas resort will make sure your stay comes with everything you can think of, plus few things you can’t—like a milkshake wearing a diamond bracelet.

The four-night, $450,000 package is nothing if not true to its name, offering a next-level extravaganza that includes so many features we don’t know where to start: First, you’ll be flown to Las Vegas by private jet and picked up and driven to the hotel in a Maybach. Next up, you’ll be whisked to your 6,500-square-foot presidential suite, where you won’t have to lift a finger because, well, it comes with a personal butler.

Once you’re settled in, slip into your monogrammed red silk pajamas and then take a sip of Moët Champagne from a crystal-encrusted magnum bottle. And if bubbles aren’t your style, you can dig into the Forbidden Love, a cocktail available at The Dorsey Cocktail Bar, featuring a 21-year-old Japanese blended whiskey by Suntory Hibiki and sprinkled with gold flakes and served with one ounce of caviar.

If you’re still not totally relaxed, you can a book yourself some in-suite pampering: a champagne pedicure and diamond massage from the legendary Canyon Ranch spa.

The list goes on: There’s dinner cooked by chef Lorena Garcia of the restaurant Chica and then a two-hour salsa dancing lesson to help burn the calories off. There’s a “24k” brunch and bubbles by Yardbird, which takes its name from the 24k gold-dusted chicken ‘n’ waffles and Cristal mimosas. Also on hand is a replica of the resort’s signature sphere—but made from hand-crafted artisanal chocolate, sitting atop a cake adorned with a 2.5 total carat ruby and diamond necklace and matching 2.47 carat Burma ruby and diamond ring, all from Bellusso Jewelers. Sensing a theme here?

And speaking of sweets and gemstones, as promised, there’s also a red velvet cake batter-flavored milkshake from Black Tap that is decorated with a 5.5-carat diamond bracelet from Bellusso Jewelers—because why not?

As a bonus, you’ll never be upstaged by the selfie-snapping millennials in your midst. The package comes complete with a personal photographer to make sure every Instagrammable moment is caught on film and with perfect lighting.

Broken down, the program is a mere $112,500 per night. But hey, four nights living like this just might be priceless.