Love Cocktails? This $5,000 Hotel Package Invites You to Sip Award-Winning Drinks on Two Continents

If you know your libations, then you’ve likely heard of, or even sidled up to the bar at, the American Bar in London and Death & Co bars in New York, Los Angeles or Denver. With the boozy Cocktail Exchange Program package—available for just one couple—you can experience the mixology expertise of both legendary names with an experience that starts in the Mile High City, then takes you across the pond to The Big Smoke, plying you with tasty drinks along the way.

It all begins in Denver where, from March 5-8, London’s iconic American Bar—the oldest surviving cocktail bar in Britain—will take over Death & Co Denver, which was the first Death & Co outpost to open outside of New York City. The gorgeous bar is set in the lobby of The Ramble Hotel in the city’s River Art North District, where guests booking the VIP package will spend one night (checking in March 8th, checking out March 9th) in the elegant Pied-à-Terre suite.

On the evening of March 8th, you’ll enjoy a private introduction to the American Bar’s current cocktail menu, The Savoy Songbook, in which each drink is inspired by some of the iconic songs played in the bar; the name, ingredients, and spirits used for each drink reflect each song’s lyrics, In the comfort of the suite, an American Bar mixologist will prepare two cocktails for you to try–each paired to a song performed by a live pianist—then it’s down to Death & Co, where you’ll get two prime, reserved seats to experience the takeover, plus a $200 food and beverage credit.

Next, you’ll head to London to check out the American Bar in person. Available to book at your convenience (though blackout dates do apply), the second half of the package includes round-trip airfare for two to London, where you’ll spend three nights at the famed The Savoy hotel, located on The Strand, just off the Thames. There, your experience will cap off with a reservation and $200 food and beverage credit at the American Bar, where you can try more drinks from The Savoy Songbook—or something else the expert bartenders create for you. The Cocktail Exchange Program starts at $5,000, and includes an airfare and lodging credit of $2,000 each for two people (unused credit will be reimbursed to guest), and the overnight stay and experience at The Ramble Hotel and Death & Co Denver (available March 8-9, 2020 only). Hotel reservations limited by blackout dates and availability; guests must be 21+ to book, and must have a valid passport.