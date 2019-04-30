A New High-End Hotel Movement Is Promising to Class Up Cabo

The Montage is a mold for what the new Cabo looks like—not buttoned-up but certainly better dressed than its old self. Other fresh resorts in the corridor, including Chileno Bay Resort and forthcoming openings from Nobu and 1 Hotels, are pushing a more stylish hook, too, as is Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve resort that will claim 2,000 acres of Sea of Cortez coastline for just 115 suites and villas when it opens this summer. And then there’s the arrival of yet another Cabo altogether: the East Cape, home to the Cabo Pulmo marine sanctuary and an isolated swath of desert beach that is being reborn as Costa Palmas. The luxury community will include resorts from two more big-time newcomers, Four Seasons and Aman, both of which are going sleek and sophisticated in a clear rejection of wilder times. It’s all proof that Cabo is finally growing up… we may even have to start addressing it by its proper name.

Say hola to the new Cabo and book a stay at one of these four resorts.