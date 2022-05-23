Upstate New York Will Get a Woodsy New Luxury Hotel and Spa This Fall

Forget Hamptons season. Auberge Resorts Collection has decided upstate New York is the place to be this fall.

The California-based hospitality outfit, which helms 20 luxury hotels and resorts across the globe, will open the doors to a new nature-inspired retreat in the Hudson Valley this October to help city folk rejuvenate and reconnect with the great outdoors.

Just 90 minutes from the Big Apple, Wildflower Farms is set on 140 idyllic acres in Gardiner, NY. Surrounded by white pines and perennials, the resort will comprise 65 freestanding cabins, along with a signature Auberge spa, an outdoor pool and a restaurant. The sprawling grounds, meanwhile, include a namesake farm, orchards, heirloom gardens, and fields of wildflowers. You may even spot a wild animal, or two.

Penned by West Coast architects Electric Bowery and New York-based design studio Ward and Gray, Wildflower Farms will feature an array of natural materials designed to blend seamlessly with the environment. You can expect wooden decks, floors and ceilings, as well as botanical-inspired art and antiques. Naturally, there will be jaw-dropping mountain views from nearly every room, too.

The accommodation ranges from smaller cabins and cottages up to larger, more exclusive suites. Spanning between 390 and 980 square feet, each space will come complete with a king-size bed, stand-alone soaking tub and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that open to a private patio and fire pit.

Elsewhere, the resort’s main restaurant, Clay, will serve rustic American dishes based on seasonal produce freshly harvested from the grounds, while the farm education center, Maplehouse, will run weekly cooking classes for guests. There will also be hands-on experiences based around foraging, farming and botanical mixology on offer, along with walking trails and picnicking opportunities.

As with all Auberge properties, Wildflower Farms will have a comprehensive wellness offering, too. The 9,000 square foot spa, Thistle, will come equipped with outdoor hot tubs, an indoor saltwater pool, five single treatment rooms, a couples’ treatment room and a modern apothecary. There will also be a 3,000-square-foot fitness studio called the Pavillion on the grounds.

If that’s not enough, the nearby Dia Beacon museum and Storm King Art Center are great places to visit on a sunny afternoon.

“Wildflower Farms will reinvent luxury in an understated and experiential way, which makes it a fitting collaboration for Auberge Resorts Collection,” says Craig Reid, President and CEO of Auberge Resorts Collection in a statement. “There will be no better place to escape for an abundance of green space, a greater sense of wellbeing and transformative culinary experiences, all just 90 minutes from New York City.”

The resort is slated to open in October with nightly rates ranging from $859 to $1,859 (plus tax and fees).