Come Aurora-Gazing in America’s Last Extreme Wilderness at Sheldon Chalet

Come to Sheldon Chalet for the ultimate in exclusive get-aways: the property sits on its own almost 5-acre nunatak or glacier rock outcropping in Denali National Park, and the nearest town is 55 air miles away (the summit of Denali, conversely, is much closer—barely 10 miles hence). No roads, railways or trails connect it to the outside world, so the only way to access this luxe hideaway is by air—fitting, since it’s the legacy of Roberta and Don Sheldon, the renowned pilot in Alaska who was at the cutting edge of aviation here after World War II, pioneering the technique of landing on glaciers that’s now in widespread use.

It’s the ideal hideaway for couples smitten as much by the outdoors as each other, with a three-night stay including ice crevasse and cavern exploration, sled runs, glacier picnics, heli and fixed-wing geography touring and of course plenty of skiing. Idle outside in the chilly night air to watch shooting stars and meteor showers, and to gaze on the aurora borealis—an indelible experience that will be documented by your own personal photographer. Come between August and April for the best chance to see this elusive phenomenon in stark contrast against that ink-black sky.

Price for two people starting from $88,000.