The Baccarat Hotel Is Now Serving One of the Most Decadent Afternoon Teas in New York City

There are plenty of places to get afternoon tea in New York City, but one Manhattan mainstay just unveiled a new service that promises to be more extravagant than the rest.

The Baccarat Hotel, part of the legendary French crystal company King Louis XV founded 250 years ago, has launched an aptly named Crystal Tea that will bring gourmands glitz, glamor and gorgeous food. The “first-of-its-kind offering” will see a range of elevated sandwiches and pastries served up to diners on one of Baccarat’s elegant three-tier pastry stands.

“Afternoon tea service is not part of the Baccarat crystal brand’s legendary history, but it is a signature offering at the hotel,” executive chef Ali Dey Daly said in a press statement. “So we thought it only fitting to create an over-the-top tea experience that is truly ‘steeped in luxury,’ with elevated ingredients such as caviar, lobster, truffles and Madagascar vanilla.”

The tea will be served in the Grand Salon. Baccarat Hotels

Savory dishes include a tasting of buttery, Special Reserve Kaluga Huso caviar, a lobster tartelette served with yuzu, chives and cilantro, along with a Kobe beef tartare on baked potato. As for sweets, you can savor spiced cake infused with wine-soaked fruit, fig cookies with hints of lavender or warm housemade scones with Devonshire cream and seasonal jam. Of course, there will be a selection of top-notch teas on offer. Guests can also enjoy two glasses of Cristal Roederer 2012 Champagne, because what’s an afternoon tea without some bubbly?

The tea will be served in the hotel’s Grand Salon. As its moniker suggests, this grandiose space is replete with decidedly lavish furnishings and bespoke Baccarat chandeliers. To top it off, guests will be gifted Baccarat’s Faunacrystopolis Harcourt Tea Set, which retails at around $1,100, to commemorate the experience.

The Crystal Tea is served every day from 12 pm to 4 pm, and you will need to make a reservation at least 72 hours in advance. The scones don’t come cheap, either; the experience will set you back $3,000 per person.