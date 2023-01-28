7 Luxe Hotels to Visit in Baja California Sur This Year, From St. Regis to the Four Seasons

This year, Baja California Sur is growing its roster of luxury vacation properties, and we’ve got a number of resorts on our radar. Whether the hotels are newly opening or soon to debut, it seems as if all eyes are on this famously relaxed Mexican enclave—and for good reason.

The peninsula offers up a jaw-dropping combination of pristine beaches, coastal desert landscapes and mind-blowing mountain ranges. Plus, there’s no shortage of adventure to be had, whether your goal is to swim with whale sharks in the Sea of Cortéz, go off-roading through canyons or surf the famous swell. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with soaking up the sun or trying out a few spa treatments either. In 2023, these seven properties are bound to change Baja California Sur’s hospitality scene—from the first five-star resort in Todos Santos with a firm focus on sustainability to a 30-villa hotel nestled deep within Mexico’s wine country.

Rancho Pescadero

Oceanfront suite with plunge pool at Rancho Pescadero. Kenny Viese

While Rancho Pescadero is not a new hotel—it first opened in 2009—the oceanfront property has recently undergone a massive, ground-up overhaul. Following a multi-year closure, Rancho made its grand return in November 2022 with 103 otherworldly suites, cementing its status as Todos Santos’s first five-star resort. Amenities include a 25,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, an apothecary, two pools, nine interconnected gardens and a conservatory. Kahal, a seafood-focused restaurant is also set to debut in February. Despite being reimagined as a 30-acre luxury retreat, Rancho is all about sustainability and supporting the local community. Most of the produce is grown on-site, and it’s currently in the process of adding a large solar farm that will produce 100 percent of its energy.

The St. Regis Los Cabos at Quivira

A panoramic shot of the St. Regis Los Cabos at Quivira. St. Regis Los Cabos at Quivira

Now in its final stretch, the St. Regis Los Cabos at Quivira is scheduled to open its doors in the latter half of 2023. When all is said and done, the hotel will feature a combination of 120 guestrooms and suites spread across 1,850 acres of beachfront. On site will also be a collection of 60 private residences, in addition to multiple pools, three signature restaurants, a saltwater lagoon and wellness center. An added perk is its proximity to the brand-new $6.2 million Beach Club at Quivira Los Cabos. Golf lovers, brace yourselves, because you’ll also be at a close distance to one of the world’s most scenic and acclaimed courses designed by Jack Nicklaus.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences at Cabo Del Sol

A glimpse of the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas

Slated to begin welcoming guests in late 2023, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del will be making waves when it opens. Set on 50 beachfront acres, the hotel will be nestled alongside the exclusive Cove Club—a massive 500-acre private club and community. The Four Seasons Resort will feature 74 guest rooms and casitas, 17 sprawling suites and five swanky villas. The grounds will also include family and adult pools, a signature spa, a fitness center, an open-air mercado and more. The development also encompasses 61 branded residences. Although, all the homes have already been sold except for a five-bedroom penthouse. Of course, guests and residents will all have access to the Cove Club amenities.

Banyan Tree Valle de Guadalupe Resort, Spa and Winery

A rendering of what’s to come at Banyan Tree Valle de Guadalupe Resort, Spa and Winery. Banyan Tree Valle de Guadalupe Resort, Spa and Winery

When it comes to Mexico’s wine country, think of Valle de Guadalupe as its very own Napa Valley. In fact, that’s what it’s often compared to. This region of Baja California will soon be home to a new Banyan Tree Group property where wine and wellness will be the focus. The ultra-luxe 30-villa resort will be situated on 29 acres surrounded by olive oil groves and grape vines. While currently still in the design phase, it’s expected to debut in October 2023. When it’s complete, guests will find a signature Banyan Tree spa, fitness center and five different food and beverage venues. Better yet, each standalone room will have its own pool. The hotel itself will feature the brand’s first proprietary winery, complete with vineyards, a winemaking lab, tasting rooms and an underground cellar. The latter will also produce freshly pressed olive oil.

One & Only Palmilla

One of the rooms at One & Only Palmilla One & Only Palmilla

Even before it was reincarnated back in 2015, One & Only Palmilla was considered a legend in Los Cabos. Positioned on a cliff along the Sea of Cortez, the resort offers up a mix of private rooms, ocean-facing suites and stylish villas. It even hosted the likes of Nick Jonas, George Clooney and Jennifer Aniston. For 2023, the storied resort is keeping things fresh with its Culinary Art Series. The goal is to introduce you to emerging Mexican chefs through weekend pop-ups that are hosted by the gastronomic elite. This year’s lineup includes chef Norma Listman & Saqib Keval of Masala y Maíz in Mexico City, Luis Palmeros of El Cuarto Blanco in Veracruz and Jesús Escalera of La Postrería in Guadalajara.

The Well at Chileno Bay

Inside The Well at Chileno Bay. The Well at Chileno Bay

The Well just opened its first West Coast location and you can find it at the oceanfront Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection in Los Cabos. The hotel now offers nine new wellness-focused guest accommodations as part of the celeb-loved wellness retreat. The rooms themselves are outfitted with light therapy masks, exfoliating mitts, foot massage rollers and daily affirmation cards. Here, you have the option of immersing themselves in a number of healing rituals. Think a Himalayan salt sauna, reflexology pool, ice fountain and steam room. You can also enroll in a four-day, whole-body reset journey where you’ll consult with a health coach and receive a personalized itinerary.

Orchid House Baja

An aerial view of Orchid House Baja. Orchid House Baja

Making its big reveal in August 2022, Orchid House Baja is the newest boutique to hit the block in La Paz. With only eight suites and one suitably lavish villa, it’s a perfect escape for those craving a bit of privacy. Or something less colossal in size. Here, you can choose to cool off in the outdoor swimming pool, stroll the shores of Playa El Caimancito, lounge among the leafy green flora or grab a bit to eat at the Beach Club. Of course, off-site excursions can also be arranged. Fun fact: The intimate property recently starred as the backdrop for a reality dating show.