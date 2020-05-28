In Bangkok, One Luxury Hotel Is Bringing Five-Star Services to Your Home

Craving the amenities and services of a hotel, but not ready yet to venture out? If you’re in Bangkok, you’re in luck: Beginning June 1st, lebua Hotels & Resorts is offering the Hotel to Home program to bring the luxury retreat experience to your residence. From a gourmet seven-course meal complete with wine pairings to floral arrangements, the services of a babysitter, and a mood-setting turndown, the experience harnesses the in-house expertise of the award-winning, all-suite lebua at State Tower to help treat homebound patrons to a bit of what hotel junkies have been missing. The hope is that the program “will instill confidence among our customers (and) hopefully help bring hospitality back,” says Deepak Ohri, CEO of lebua Hotels & Resorts.

Located in the 68-floor State Tower, lebua has billed itself as a “vertical destination” for its wealth of in-house amenities. Most famous of these is The Dome, a collection of world-class dining and drinking outlets—indoor and outdoor—that draw both locals and hotel guests. Among these are two Champagne bars, lebua 3 (for gin, vodka and caviar), the two-Michelin-starred Mezzaluna, and Chef’s Table, an intimate, interactive dining venue helmed by Chef Vincent Thierry, who earned his stripes at the three-Michelin-star Caprice in Hong Kong.

With all that culinary cred under one roof, it makes sense that the Hotel at Home experience is focused on celebrating the flavors of lebua. Designed for a minimum of five guests, the package includes a Champagne aperitif, drinks selected by an attendant sommelier or mixologist, and a wine-paired seven-course dinner prepared by either Chef Ryuki Kawaski from Mezzaluna or Chef Thierry from Chef’s Table. Arrangements by the hotel’s in-house florist will help set the scene, while four-hours of babysitting service will ensure the adults can relax and enjoy the evening. Following coffee and tea service served by the team, you’ll find a hotel-style turndown awaiting you at bedtime. Pricing starts at $6,000 for five people; additional guests can be accommodated for an extra charge.