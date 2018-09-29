Barcelona’s Newest Hotel is a Sleek Stunner

Tucked into a geometric, sharp-lined building at the intersections of the buzzy El Born and Ciutat Vella neighborhoods, the new Barcelona Edition is a sleek reprieve from the riot of undulating architecture, vibrant bar scene, and glowing beaches that draw millions of visitors to the Spanish city every year. Of course, the 100-room hotel, which opened earlier this month, is still dripping in design—putting hotelier Ian Schrager’s penchant for striking, minimalist aesthetics on full display.

That angular façade gives way to a lobby cloaked in walnut-paneled walls, where a sweeping spiral staircase—which is quickly becoming an Edition signature, mirroring the one in the brand’s much-Instagrammed New York City property—and gleaming floor-to-ceiling bar hold center court. Upstairs, the vibe softens a little bit, with dialed-down guestrooms that mix Spanish leather headboards with crisp white linens. Each also features a cozy window box, making for the perfect perch to watch the skyline sparkle with a book in hand. That said, in a round-the-clock city like Barcelona, it’s not likely you’ll be spending much time cooped up in your room, even if you’re calling one of the two sprawling penthouses home for the weekend.

When you are not out putting your hard-earned reservation at Enigma to good use, the hotel offers plenty of opportunities for entertainment. By day, take a break from the Gaudí walks and catching an FC Barcelona match by spending an afternoon basking in the sun by the rooftop pool, which is flanked by lush greenery and plenty of sun loungers to spread out on. By night, that same area transforms into a bar and lounge, and is an ideal place to watch the sunset turn the spires of Old Town and the iconic mosaic roof of the nearby Santa Catarina Market pink and purple. Once the sun goes down, we’d suggest heading back inside for casual dinner at Bar Veraz, or upping the ante by booking in at the sexy Cabaret Supper Club, which offers dinner and a show every evening in the velvet-lined basement.

End the night with a round of billiards and custom-crafted cocktail at the Punch Room—or don’t. this is Spain, after all (and we won’t tell if you indulge in a serious lie-in the next day).