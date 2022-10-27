Belmond Hotels Will Reopen the Riviera Maya’s Beloved Maroma Resort Next Year

The Mayan Riviera is about to get a lot more luxurious.

One of the destination’s most popular hotels, Maroma, just announced it will reopen on the Mexican coastline by May 2023. The Belmond-owned hideaway closed last April to undergo renovations and will reopen next spring with the first, extensive transformation within the company’s North American portfolio. New and returning guests can expect to find 10 new waterfront suites, a nature-focused wellness spa and new gastronomic delights curated by Mexican-born executive chef Daniel Camacho.

Renowned designer Tara Bernerd is leading the restoration, working closely with local artisans to honor the Mexican heritage. Maroma is expected to feature new spaces that blend contemporary elements with carefully sourced indigenous materials. Curved lines and organic forms inspired by the property’s tropical surroundings will also be factored into the indoor-outdoor flow of its 72 accommodating rooms, suites and villas. Its original design, however, will be preserved to include its white stucco buildings.

A rendering of the Guerlain Spa soon to be available to guests at Maroma. Courtesy of Belmond

The oasis, located on the shores of the Caribbean sea, occupies 200 acres of lush jungle with a private stretch of beach. The property’s three pools are being redesigned to feature Sukambi tiles that are handmade from volcanic stone, specifically in the same turquoise hues of the region’s natural cenotes, the water-filled pits that have become popular swimming destinations..

Mexican-born executive chef Daniel Camacho will continue to highlight his country’s colorful culinary offerings at Maroma’s Casa Mayor restaurant. According to the hotel, 90 percent of its ingredients will be sourced from Mexico and almost half from the Yucatan peninsula. The dishes will range from Michoacan corundas to Jalisco-style birria, as well as Oaxacan black mole. Bambuco will alternatively offer seasonal herbal drinks, while Freddy’s Bar will continue to provide guests with live music, fresh seafood and cocktails.

One of the dishes curated by executive chef Daniel Camacho. Courtesy of Belmond

Maroma will also reopen with the first Guerlain Spa in Latin America. The newly-renovated space will include treatment rooms that look out onto breathtaking jungle views. Guerlain will create a unique spa menu with its signature face and body treatments as well as exclusive experiences designed around the Mayan wellness philosophy of sounds and healing rituals. You’ll even have access to daily spa workshops in meditation, movement and yoga to resynchronize yourself.

Belmond is launching a new partnership with Guerlain to amplify Maroma’s longstanding commitment to the local environment. The partnership will expand resident beehives, unveil a new bee sanctuary for guests and introduce Guerlain’s Bee School and “Women for Bees” initiatives into Yucatan communities. Lastly, the hotel will spotlight local creatives in a photography series dubbed Fotografia Maroma, made in partnership with curators Fariba Farshad and Patricia Conde.

For more details on the reopening, visit Belmond.com.

Click here for more images of the hotel.