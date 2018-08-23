The Berkshires’ Iconic Hotel Blantyre Gets a 21st-Century Update

Tucked among 110 acres, Blantyre has long been a playground for the well-heeled. Built in 1902, the stately property, with its Tudor architecture and red-brick facade, was designed to be a summer palace fit for a Gilded Age king. In the booming 1980s, it was transformed into a luxury hotel fit for a new type of aristocrat, earning it the designation of the country’s first Relais & Châteaux property. And now it’s been reimagined once again—recalibrating its brand of quiet luxury for the 21st century with a multimillion-dollar renovation unveiled earlier this summer.

As one of only 12 Gilded Age mansions remaining in the region, the property’s new look pays careful attention to the estate’s past. The 23 rooms (spread out across the main house, carriage house, and four private cottages) have all been given face-lifts that mix cool, muted colors with traditionally opulent accents—think tapestry-like curtains, gilt accessories, and carefully curated vintage country-house decor. And while each room is slightly different, the Riverview Cottage stands apart thanks to its Serena & Lily–led design. Nestled in the trees away from the main house, the one-bedroom suite has been reimagined by the preppy lifestyle brand in its signature mix of classic, slightly quirky decor (think playfully patterned wallpaper, rattan furniture, and shiplap-covered accent walls). That said, you’re not likely to spend much time cooped up in your room.

Instead, head out to the lawns to make like the oil barons once did: Play a late-summer game of croquet or tennis (pros are on hand should you need a crash course), stroll the grounds to watch the leaves change come fall, or arrange for a sleigh ride once winter settles in. For an even more indulgent pursuit, you can settle in for a glass of bubbly (or three) at the Dom Pérignon salon. The first of its kind in the States, glasses of rare Dom vintages will be served alongside caviar at the Cloister, a casual outdoor space, or inside at the speakeasy-style La Cave. From there, you can hop over to the wine cellar to explore the property’s 10,000-bottle-strong collection—taking your time to pick out the perfect one to pair with dinner at the long-favorite Blantyre Bistro.

And while you could take one of Blantyre’s BMW house cars out for a spin to one of the nearby museums or antique-shop-filled streets the next morning, we wouldn’t blame you for staying put. There is a heated pool and spa to lounge by, after all.