The Best New (and Newly Updated) Luxury Hotels to Visit in New England This Fall

The world may feel like a very different place than it did last autumn, but thankfully nothing has changed the changing of the seasons. Fall still brings the colorful kaleidoscope of transforming foliage, best experienced in New England, the country’s leaf-peeping capital. This season, several new (and newly updated) topflight hotels are beckoning sophisticated travelers to their stylish suites, luxe spas, locavore restaurants, expansive grounds and the autumnal views that accompany them.

In the Berkshires, wellness-resort brand Miraval has opened its third outpost on the 380 acres of the former Cranwell destination spa in Western Massachusetts. In addition to the 44 rooms and suites at the property’s Wyndhurst Manor & Club—including the original, Tudor-style Mansion—Miraval Berkshires impresses with a series of classic white-clapboard cottages with accommodations for 100 (the best are the spacious king suites) as well as a 29,000-square-foot spa. Its hundreds of offerings, encompassing spa treatments, fitness classes and workshops, also include equine therapies, ropes courses and chakra cleansings. Guided hiking, biking, kayaking and more bring guests into nature, to engage with the best of the season.

Managed by the hospitality group behind Rhode Island’s impeccable waterfront Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn, the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences launched this summer as the state’s rare ultraluxe inland resort, bringing with it accommodations ranging from suites to townhouses to three-bedroom homes. Outdoor enthusiasts have a number of experiences available across the resort’s sweeping 3,500 acres, including hiking on more than 100 miles of trails, fishing in 10 stocked ponds and clay-shooting from 41 sites. Those looking for quieter times can book a wood-fire-cooked private dinner under the stars or hang out in the woodlands-inspired spa opening in November.

In northwest Connecticut’s tony Litchfield County, society decorator Celerie Kemble has just completed a redesign of the iconic, century-old shingle-style Mayflower Inn & Spa, now run by Auberge Resorts. Kemble, who’s based in New York and Palm Beach, seeded her scheme with nods to historic English and Scandinavian country houses, layering florals and other bold patterns among Gustavian antiques, Turkish rugs and contemporary art. You’ll find her talent deployed in 17 of the 35 rooms and suites, as well as in the parlor and the restaurant, helmed through the end of this year by chef April Bloomfield.

And in Kennebunkport, Maine, Hidden Pond has turned to Todd Snyder for the newest of its months-old Treetop suites. For the From-Away Lodge by Todd Snyder (who collaborated with iconic Maine brand L.L.Bean on his fall 2020 collection), the designer wove an outdoorsman-chic fantasy. Throughout the suite’s two bedrooms, living room and pair of screened porches, you’ll find camouflage wallpaper, shearling upholstery, patchwork rugs in red-and-black plaid, midcentury-modern furnishings and one-of-a-kind antique Americana accents. Snyder also put together a package for suite guests that includes a three-course dinner for two delivered from Hidden Pond’s celebrated Earth restaurant, special access to outdoor adventures with L.L.Bean’s Discovery Program, a VIP Todd Snyder shopping card and a 30-minute style session, over Zoom, with the designer himself.