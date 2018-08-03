Edition Hotels Brings its Brand of Stylish Retreats to the Turkish Riviera

The Turkish Riviera has a new gem, open just in time for jet setters to drink in the intoxicating high-summer breezes that kick up off the glittering Aegean Sea. The latest jewel in Ian Schrager’s ever-growing, and ever-boundary breaking Edition Hotels crown, the Bodrum Edition (operating in partnership with Marriott International) welcomed its first guests in late July, and has pressed the reset button on contemporary luxury and style, eschewing stuffy formalities in favor of casual elegance combined with top-notch service.

Long a hotspot for well-heeled vacationers, Bodrum first achieved fame as the site of the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, which is counted as one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World and drew in visitors for a millennium before many of its pieces were incorporated into the Bodrum Castle (which, thankfully, is still standing). Today, history and leisure mix seamlessly, as travelers looking for an alternative to Greece’s crowds flock to this stretch coastline for its equally beautiful coves and beaches, unique Turkish cuisine, and non-stop nightlife. And, located on the western point of the rugged Bodrum peninsula near the megayacht-filled Yalikavak marina, the sprawling, 72,000 square-foot Edition is in a prime location to take advantage of it all—though with the resort’s all-under-one-roof philosophy means guests will have access to some of the region’s best food, bars, and beaches without ever stepping foot off the property.

Nestled along a gentle hillside, the 102 guest rooms and suites, bungalows (with private pools) and four-bedroom private villa (with its own pool and sauna) blend seamlessly with the landscape, featuring terraces with dazzling views of the azure sea and the hotel’s private horseshoe-shaped white beach and jetty. Bright natural light floods each spacious room, all of which come complete with marble bathrooms, relaxed style stone floors, warm wood finishes, and whisper-soft fabrics. The soothing bleached-sand palette compliments the saturated green and blue hues that pour in from the surrounding landscape.

In true Edition form, the property strikes an expert balance between privacy and community. Those venturing out from their plush accommodations will have many opportunities to see and be seen by their fellow travelers—they can settle into one of the many lounge bars, sip at the cocktail areas, or dine at two signature restaurants by the pioneering Peruvian chef Diego Munoz (formerly of the celebrated restaurants El Bulli and Mugaritz). There is also a gourmet specialty grill overlooking the bay, a dramatic infinity pool perched high above the magnificent curved peninsula, and Discetto, a night club with live music and DJs. When it comes time to recover from the night’s many indulgences, guests can unplug at the state-of-the-art spa facility, which is complete with an authentic Turkish hammam, salt treatment room, sauna, steam room, and pristine plunge pool.