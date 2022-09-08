You Can Now Book a Night at a Luxury Trailer in This Boston Hotel

When you think about rockstar life, it usually involves traversing the country on a tour bus going from one sold-out stadium to the next. Well, the next time you go to a concert in Boston, you can have a night in a luxe trailer to keep the party going—or sleep off the hangover from the previous night (we don’t judge).

The Verb Hotel has unveiled its latest offering for visitors to Fenway Park. Guests can now book a night in one of 10 custom-built trailers as a part of the Backstage experience. Each celebrates a different artist to channel inspiration from “Mama Bertha” and “Sweet Patsy” paying homage to Cass Elliott and Janis Joplin. Even the colors are influenced by music giants like “Metallic Cooper” and “Hi-Fi Green Harley.”

The trailers draw inspiration from vintage RV designs and modernized conveniences like a step-in rainfall shower, king-size bed, Bose sound bar, and heated flooring. In addition, guests can enjoy semi-private outdoor spaces with the sounds of a nearby Red Sox game or even a concert soundcheck from the nearby stadium.

The new trailers offer guests an all-access pass to the property’s amenities, including a library of vinyl records to curate your own playlist to heat swimming pools. There is also an exclusive communal space for guests for outdoor games and seasonal programming.

The experience is meant for the free-spirited traveler who wants to live out their concert dreams and hangout backstage with their favorite artist. Guests can take advantage and learn about the rock n’ roll history of the neighborhood by visiting the House of Blue and the new MGM Music Hall.

WATCH

“Backstage at The Verb Hotel allows visitors the opportunity to have an authentic rock and roll experience,” said Chris DeMilia, General Manager of The Verb Hotel, in a press statement.“We are incredibly excited to elevate The Fenway neighborhood’s vibe with this addition. We look forward to welcoming guests and providing an unrivaled experience with luxury accommodations and award-winning service.”

For a chance to live like your music favorites, guests can make their reservations through the hotel starting this week to live out their rockstar fantasy. The hotel is planning on adding more trailers by mid-November.

Rates for the trailers start at $599 per night.