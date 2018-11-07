Buffalo Soul is a New Kind of B&B

We won’t fool ourselves in thinking we’re the first to recommend catching some live music while you’re in Nashville. The city’s vibrant music (and equally vibrant cuisine) scene is likely why you’re there in the first place. But what if instead of heading to a hole-in-the-wall bar for a set, the gig could come to you? Now that would turn the volume up a notch.

And that’s exactly what Buffalo Soul can do. The property—a converted four-bedroom home located in the always-buzzing Music Row—is Nashville’s newest boutique hotel. It’s a place where guests rub elbows with Music City creatives while settling in like a local. And though each stylishly decorated individual room is available to book for quick weekends away, we’d recommend buying the place out. Because in addition to getting the run of the home (originally built in 1927)—recording studio, writing room, and vintage Chichering piano included—you can also arrange for what Buffalo Soul calls a “house concert” with top Nashville songwriters. Where you can pour yourself one of the two local beers on tap in the kitchen, and settle in for an evening of un-plugged performance (the exact performer will be determined after you book).

This kind of intimate, acoustic experience is made possible by the property’s hooked in owners, a trio of Nashville locals—Todd Baldree, JT Hodges, and Kasey Hodges—who are all well-versed in the city’s music industry. And who, perhaps as a word of warning, you can expect to see around during your stay. The sleek corporate-backed Thompson, this is not. Baldree oversees the day-to-day operations of the new-era bed and breakfast (and often stays in the secluded fourth bedroom with his Bernese Mountain Dog, Cody), but don’t expect any cringe-worthy conversations over continental breakfast. Instead, Baldree, along with husband-and-wife duo JT and Kasey, act as the ultimate conduits for Southern hospitality—providing an insider’s take on the city, from the best bands to catch to the latest up-and-coming restaurant (or how to snag a spot at Henrietta Red).

The Buffalo Soul model, which Baldree and the Hodges plan to expand to another location outside of Nashville over the next few years, is certainly not for everyone. But if you’re willing to sacrifice a bit of privacy, the property offers unique access into the soul of the city—something only the best luxury hotels can pull off.