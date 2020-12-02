Bulgari’s First Luxury Hotel in the US Will Open in Miami Beach in 2024

Bulgari is going to Miami. The Italian luxury brand has just announced that its first hotel in the United States will be located in South Beach.

The new 100-room hotel, which is scheduled to open in 2024, will be located on 21st street, a stone’s throw from the city’s famous beach and vibrant Art Deco district to give guests a taste of nature, culture, and architecture.

The hotel will occupy a stately modernist building from the 1950s designed by noted architect Albert Anis. It originally served as a winter getaway for the Old Hollywood elite during the ‘50s and ‘60s, which makes it the perfect place to channel your inner Marlon Brando.

Naturally, the hotel will reflect Bulgari’s signature sense of glamour. Milanese architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, which has worked with Bulgari on all of its hotel properties, will oversee the design.

The 100 rooms, most of them suites, will be complemented by a range of amenities that includes an expansive outdoor swimming pool, a large spa and a fitness center. The real standout, however, may be the food and wine offering. The Bulgari restaurant and bar will be curated by acclaimed three-Michelin-star chef Niko Romito. The 46-year-old Italian is best known for his deceptively simple dishes that hone in on one or two ingredients to extract the best possible flavors and textures.

Bulgari now has 11 luxury hotels in its ever-expanding global portfolio. Five of these locations are slated to open within the next four years, including Paris in 2021, Moscow and Rome in 2022, Tokyo in 2023 and Miami Beach in 2024. Of course, the latter is particularly significant as it will be the first Bulgari hotel to open Stateside.

“We are convinced that the Bulgari Hotel Miami Beach, to be opened in 2024, will represent an irresistible Roman Jeweler Hospitality, a unique ultra-luxury experience in the American upscale hotel market,” Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of Bulgari, said in a statement.

To be sure, the existing Bulgari hotels have garnered a reputation for flawless decor and impeccable service and are routinely awarded five stars.

We’ll be glad to welcome you to Miami, Bulgari.