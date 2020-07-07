Bvlgari Is Opening a New Luxury Hotel in Rome in 2022

The silver lining for any globe-trotter holed up in quarantine is that you’ve had ample time to plan your dream trip for when travel is kosher again. Well, jet setters, Bvlgari has another must-see to add to your already-overstuffed itinerary.

The Italian luxury brand has just announced plans for a brand new hotel in Rome, which is scheduled to open in 2022. Bvlgari Hotel Roma will be located in the heart of the Campo Marzio neighborhood, a stone’s throw from several iconic Roman landmarks and the Bvlgari flagship on Via Condotti should you need some retail therapy.

The hotel will be set inside a stately rationalist building that was built by acclaimed architect Vittorio Ballio Morpurgo between 1936 and 1938. The vast monolithic structure features all the expected traditional materials, such as Travertine marble and burnt red brick, and is punctuated with a 750-square-foot mosaic by Ferruccio Ferrazzi.

Artfully playing against this unique Roman heritage will be Bvlgari’s signature style. Italian architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel will be in charge of both the architecture and the interior design and guests should expect a hefty dose of high-end luxury. The hotel will offer more than 100 rooms, as well as a spa with an indoor swimming pool and a state-of-the-art gym that will offer Bvlgari’s exclusive training programs. The hotel will also include a dedicated reading room that contains rare volumes dedicated to the history of jewelry and is open to both guests and the public by appointment only.

When it’s time for an aperitif, guests can head to the prestigious Il Ristorante curated by Michelin-starred chef Niko Romito or the upscale Bvlgari Bar. Both venues are located on the top floor of the hotel and will offer breathtaking vistas of the Eternal City, along with top-notch fare.

Bvlgari already has six luxury hotels in Milan, London, Bali, Beijing, Dubai and Shanghai, but will also be expanding to Paris, Moscow, Tokyo and, of course, Rome between 2020 and 2022.

“This hotel, to be opened in 2022, represents a remarkable achievement for Bvlgari that will finally have its own ‘temple’ right in the city where the company was founded and that still represents nowadays the beating heart of the brand,” says Bvlgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin. “It will be by far Roma’s most luxurious hospitality experience ever.”

Now that sounds like the perfect end to quarantine.

Check out a few more renders of the hotel below: