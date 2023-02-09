Forget Stilettos. Christian Louboutin Is Opening a Boutique Luxury Hotel in Portugal This Spring.



Christian Louboutin is stepping outside of luxury footwear and into hospitality.

The famed French-Egyptian designer, best known for his high-end shoes, has announced plans to open a lavish new hotel in Portugal. Vermelho, meaning “red” in Portuguese, was named after the signature hue that covers the soles of most Louboutins. Like the label’s stilettos and oxfords, the new hotel appears to be impossibly stylish, too.

Located in the small village of Melides, Vermelho was initially discovered by Louboutin by accident. The designer lives a somewhat nomadic lifestyle and came across the building while traveling in the region in the late 1980s. He bought a home there a few years later, then moved his atelier there, before he eventually relocated to a larger compound a short distance away. In 2019, Louboutin purchased another small house in Melides to turn into a restaurant. The town’s mayor encouraged him to build a hotel instead and Vermelho was born.

Entrance terrace. Vermelho Hotels

Louboutin enlisted his longtime friend and architect Madalena Caiado to imbue his elegant aesthetic throughout. The interior pairs inlaid wood floors with custom mosaics and hand-painted murals. You’ll also find a range of gorgeous North African and European antiques within.

The boutique hotel only has 13 rooms spread across its three levels, but no two are the same. You can expect a vibrant color palette in each room and statement pieces, such as a baldachin bed or a monkey-shaped rattan table.

First-floor corridor. Vermelho Hotels

Elsewhere, the massage suite pays homage to Louboutin’s Egyptian heritage with alabaster walls and calming caramel tones. Here, guests can indulge in a range of treatments to fully unwind. When hunger strikes, onsite restaurant Xtian can satiate you with eclectic dishes, like octopus salad, lamb chops and braised sardines, to name but a few. Outside, meanwhile, you can relax in a beautiful garden created by Louboutin’s friend and landscape designer Louis Benech.

Louboutin’s eponymous brand plans to open two more hotels in the area. One will be designed by Olivia Putman—daughter of French designer Andrée Putman—and is expected to arrive in 2024.

Vermelho will open for visitors on April 1. Mark your calendars.

Rates for rooms start at $407 per night.