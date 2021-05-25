Exclusive: Inside the Cloudveil, Jackson Hole’s Newest Luxury Hotel

Home to hotels from major names like Aman and Four Seasons plus an array of cushy rental residences, Jackson Hole, Wyo., does not lack in luxury accommodations. For the most part, though, these choices tend to be located outside of town, often in resort developments set close to the ski lifts and hiking trails. So when a group of locals was looking to develop a new upscale hotel for the area, it went the other way and headed straight into the middle of all the action. Opening May 26, the Cloudveil is the only hotel on Jackson’s historic Town Square and is driven by its connections to the destination in everything from its name—a nod to the Cloudveil Dome peak found within the Teton Range—to its design, cuisine and programming.

“This hotel was 10 years in the making and was built with the community in mind by locals who felt compelled to share this special destination with others,” Jamie Yarrow, a partner at the hotel’s ownership and development company, Crystal Creek Capital, tells Robb Report. “Jackson Hole has changed every one of us. That is why we embarked on this journey to build a property that shares the stories of the amazing people and the physical beauty that make this part of the country so special. In addition, we saw an opportunity to bring a luxury hotel to the Town Square, the most premium location that our destination could offer. We loved being able to create a signature hotel for Jackson that speaks to the rich offerings of the destination with a high level of touch in the guest experience.”

As a nod to historic buildings on the Town Square (more formally called George Washington Memorial Park), the Cloudveil’s exterior is a mix of stone, wood and metal, while the interiors both reflect the natural setting and put a modern spin on Western motifs like ranches, cowboys and pioneers. Guests are greeted in the lobby by a three-story granite wall, an oversize wood-burning fireplace and a 3,000-pound boulder that serves as the front desk. Floor-to-ceiling windows, wood and stone finishes and natural textures abound, including in the 100 rooms and suites, which also feature custom oak beams, leather furnishings, and artwork and photography by Jackson Hole locals. Amenities include smart TVs, Grown Alchemist bath products and a dedicated pantry on each floor stocked with complimentary locally sourced snacks and drinks.

Elsewhere, enjoy a state-of-the-art gym, a heated outdoor pool and Jacuzzi (with views of Snow King Mountain) and seasonally inspired dishes at the Bistro restaurant and the rooftop terrace, both conceived by restaurateur and Jackson Hole local Gavin Fine. The terrace is part of a 5,000-square-foot space—the only open-air rooftop in downtown—that will also host community-driven programming such as morning yoga and meditation, live music performances, pop-ups from luxury brands and evening stargazing.

Dubbed Pathfinders, the hotel’s concierge team will focus on dispensing in-the-know intel—from the location of a hidden trail to the best place to spot a moose—as well as on working with the hotel’s exclusive naturalist/outfitter partner, JH EcoTours Adventures, to create curated itineraries that might include private wildlife tours, hiking in the Tetons, whitewater rafting or gourmet picnics in the nearby national parks. In addition to being a convenient base for exploring the great outdoors—including the slopes—the Cloudveil is also surrounded by the shops, restaurants and galleries that make the town of Jackson Hole a vibrant destination in its own right. Rooms start at $450 per night, suites start at $629 per night.