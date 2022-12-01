Forget the Suite. You Can Take Over One of Amsterdam’s Most Luxurious Hotels for $1.3 Million.

The iconic De L’Europe Amsterdam has been a part of the Dutch city’s landscape since its opening in September 1896, making it one of the metropolis’s oldest luxury hotels. Now the famed establishment is celebrating its 125th anniversary with an over-the-top package priced at a cool $1.3 million.

The new package allows one guest to live it up in the Netherlands’ capital, including a complete buy-out of the 106-room 5-star hotel, including all its suites, so you can have the property all to yourself. If you’re in the mood for some company, you have the option to arrange a guest list for 212 lucky friends to join in on the epic two-night extravaganza. The theme for one of your evenings will be the “Garden of Eden,” designed in collaboration with florist Wunderkammer to create a uniquely immersive experience by bringing lush greenery with Dutch flowers and exotic flora to the property.

For the morning after, breakfast can either be served as an in-room meal or be enjoyed with a trip to the on-site brasserie Marie for international fare. During the next two days, guests will have access to the hotel’s Le Spa by Skins Institute and cap things off with an extravagant party to commemorate the special occasion. There will also be dinners from the property’s other eateries and bars such as Freddy’s, the Michelin two-star Flore and Trattoria Graziella. Outside the meals and accommodations, the package includes plenty of one-of-a-kind experiences, such as creating a personal fragrance with Salle Privée, a unique tulip ring from renowned Dutch jeweler Bibi van der Velden and a branding consultation with Valerie van der Werff, the former lifestyle director of Vogue.

Lobby De L’Europe Amsterdam

If the party and experiences weren’t enough, you’ll find the swag bag to be as equally as lavish as the amenities. You can head home with piece of artwork from the Ravestijn Gallery, a rare collector’s item from Ferrari from the on-site bookstore and a custom-made, bespoke couture look from European label RVDK. Plus, you can expand your spirits collection with a 40-year-old single malt scotch whisky from Bowmore. For women, the package includes an exclusive invitation to become a member of the Harper’s Bazaar Business Club, which consists of a lunch and workshop with designer stylist Danie Bles for up to 10 guests and a chance to take home a vintage high-end fashion piece for your wardrobe.

“At the De L’Europe Amsterdam, we aim to help create stories and lifelong memories with all our guests. We are proud to have been a welcoming destination for elegance and exploration in Amsterdam for over 125 years,” Robert-Jan Woltering, managing director of De L’Europe Amsterdam, said in a statement. “This package is a true celebration of the hotel’s five-star offerings from top-to-bottom including our signature suites, award-winning culinary offerings, a luxurious spa, ‘t Huys creative experience and much more. Whomever books this package is sure to have an unforgettable story to tell after their stay—and we could not be more excited to welcome them.”

The exclusive is available now through June 30, 2023.

Click here to see the De L’Europe Amsterdam in photos.