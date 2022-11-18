A Stay in This NYC Penthouse Suite Comes With a Custom Work of Street Art

Soho has always been home to NYC’s creatives, and now the Dominick Hotel is paying homage to the neighborhood’s artistic roots—and letting you become immortalized in art form—with its newly reimagined penthouse suite.

The five-star hotel has partnered with street artist Paul Richard to redesign its 17,000-square-foot Landmark Sunset accommodation to be both a luxe lodging and a curated art gallery on the property’s 44th floor. Starting at $10,000 per night, the space features eight new original pieces from the painter that are up for grabs if one catches your eye—for an extra cost, of course. When you walk into the lobby, you’ll also see two from Richard’s Invisible Man series. Your stay also includes your very own commissioned creation from Richard, with the option to bring the artwork home or have it realized as an actual piece of street art in NYC.

The two-bedroom suite brings in lots of natural light from its 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, with interior furnishings from designer Fendi Casa. As its original name suggests, the view is speckled with some of NYC’s most iconic landmarks—including One World Trade and the Empire State Building—that look even more gorgeous at sunset. The kitchenette offers a more residential feel with its microwave and a Nespresso machine, so you don’t have to run downstairs for a decent cup of coffee. A spacious living area gives you a chance to entertain company while you’re visiting the Big Apple.

Bathroom in suite. Dominick Hotel

Richard came into prominence on the art scene for his drip-style paintings and celebrity portraits that have featured Marc Jacobs, Justin Bieber and Beyoncé, just to name a few. The street-art creative has garnered adoration from collectors such as Oracle founder Larry Ellison and has completed commissioned projects for a variety of brands, including Rag & Bone. He often takes inspiration from his urban surroundings and incorporates city elements into his pieces.

“I’ve always looked for interesting mediums and venues to create and display my work,” Richard said in a statement. “It’s really hard not to be inspired by the Dominick views, even when you’ve been in NYC as long as I have.”

Art enthusiasts interested in making reservations have to book their trip at least 72 hours in advance from now through March 21, 2023. For commissioned portraits requests or queries about purchasing a work to take home with you, make sure to put in your inquiries two weeks before your stay.



