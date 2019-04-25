The “Dispersed Hotel” Is the Latest Trend in Hotels That Takes You Closer to Culture

Enso Ango isn’t just a means to cast guests out into the real world (as it were); it’s a better way to bring the outside in, with dashi-making classes, meditation workshops, and tea ceremonies replacing the usual spa-gym lineup. The property calls itself the world’s first “dispersed hotel”—a new term maybe, but the concept actually dates back several decades to the 1980s, when Italian hoteliers began building alberghi diffusi that transformed old villages into sprawling, modern resorts. It was an attempt to tap into history and architecture (two things Italy has plenty of ) but, most of all, daily life. And finally, the notion appears to be catching, with Enso Ango emerging as the latest of several to join in. Around the world, hotels are moving in and spreading out, possessing rows of old canal houses in Amsterdam, clusters of mansions in Mexico, and even a fisherman’s village in Montenegro. Check into one of them and you might feel a bit spoiled for choice at first, too. But trust us, you’ll be swearing by dispersed hotels soon enough.

Here are three more dispersed hotels where more is more.

Aman Sveti Stefan