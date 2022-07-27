Coming to NYC for the US Open? This Hotel Package Will Get You There in a Chopper

Forget spending hours jammed in New York traffic to get to the US Open, you can now arrive how the players do.

Equinox Hotels has partnered with private helicopter service Blade to offer guests a chance to enjoy the US Open in style—and arrive in time for the match. The partnership was created exclusively for this year’s 122nd US Open, the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament held each year in Flushing Meadows, Queens.

Equinox Hotels, located in New York’s Hudson Yards, is the first-ever hotel from Equinox Group, which has luxury fitness clubs around the world. The sleek hotel, which opened in 2019, has wellness-focused amenities in the rooms, an Equinox Club gym on site, an outdoor pool, a spa with Cryotherapy and and infrared sauna, and a terrace restaurant, Electric Lemon.

The Play Like a Pro package includes a one-night stay at any room type between August 27-September 11 (the duration of the tournament) and a Blade helicopter transfer between Equinox Hotel and the Billie Jean King US Tennis Center. Before you depart, enjoy the Electric Lemon terrace, which serves up nutritious bites and delicious cocktails, or the sleek, generously sized rooms before heading to the tournament. The package also includes a $100 food and beverage credit and complimentary valet parking for one vehicle.

Blade, a private aviation service that offers private jet and helicopter rides, is one of the chicest ways to travel, whether you’re going to Miami or the Hamptons. Included within the package is a private transport to the tournament. You’ll be whisked to the Blade helipad a few blocks away via private transfer and receive the ultimate VIP treatment in Blade’s lounge, which includes your choice of wine, champagne or other beverages. The brief helicopter ride will take you to LaGuardia Airport, where you will have another private transfer to the player entrance of the tournament venue and then a return home after the match is over. Not only will you get to see the city from a bird’s-eye view, but you’ll be at the stadium in no time.

WATCH

After a fun-filled night at the Open, you can rest easy knowing that the rooms are designed to amplify your sleep thanks to temperature-regulating natural fibers on the bed, blackout blinds, soundproofing and access to an Equinox Sleep Coach. And if you’re feeling inspired by seeing some of the world’s greatest athletes the night before, there’s a gym you can hit the next morning.

The Play Like A Pro package starts at $4,195 plus tax.