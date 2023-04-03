This NYC Hotel’s Lavish Two-Night Experience Will Help You Prep for the Met Gala

With the first Monday in May quickly approaching, Equinox wants to help you prep for fashion’s biggest night.

The high-end fitness franchise–turned–luxury hotel brand has teamed up with beauty expert Dr. Lara Devgan and Italian label Valentino to create a lavish grooming experience for the 2023 Met Gala that will ensure you look immaculate on the red carpet.

Designed for attendees and spectators alike, the two-night getaway brings together beauty, glamour, and wellness. For starters, you’ll stay in an expensive suite at the Equinox Hotel New York. The glitzy 212-key property, which opened In Hudson Yards in 2019, comes stacked with lavish amenities and health-centric features.

The exterior of the Hudson Yards hotel. Equinox Hotels

In fact, Equinox Hotels claims the suites have been scientifically designed to give you your best night’s sleep. (Think sleep supplements, a proprietary shade system, and a silent A/C unit.) In the suite, you’ll find a range of complimentary skincare products curated by Devgan and a swish Valentino vanity case in which to carry them.

The suite’s bedroom. Equinox Hotels

Throughout the stay, you’ll partake in a private session of reformer pilates to work on strength and sculpting. You’ll also be treated to a full-body glow-up at the hotel’s spa. The Met Gala Antioxidant Glow package includes a gold collagen facial by Devgan herself, a lymphatic drainage detox and slimming treatment, and a choice of either cryotherapy or a stint in the infrared sauna. To top it off, you’ll get a dose of Super Green Complex Gummies to nourish your insides.

The hotel’s spa. Equinox Hotels

Gummies aren’t the only thing on the menu, of course. You’ll receive a $200 food and beverage credit for the hotel’s restaurant (Electric Lemon) and in-room dining. Electric Lemon showcases fresh, seasonal produce in an array of clean, conscious dishes that put flavor at the forefront.

The hotel’s restaurant Electric Lemon. Equinox Hotels

The fun doesn’t stop there, either. You’ll have a “facial optimization consultation” with Devgan and receive a Gold Microinfusion Microneedling Treatment with botox, hyaluronic acid, and PRP, as well as an erbium laser resurfacing treatment. (The consultation can be scheduled within six months of your stay.) You’ll also get a selection of serums to take home with you.

The hotel’s outdoor pool. Equinox Hotels

During your stay, you’ll head to SoHo for a private shopping session in the Valentino boutique. Consider it a prelude to the pieces you’ll see on the steps of the Met. This year’s Costume Institute exhibition, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, will celebrate the full work and life of late designer Karl Lagerfeld. As such, the dress code for the ball is “in honor of Karl.”

Available from April 15 through May 1, Equinox’s Ultimate Met Gala Beauty Experience will set you back $12,000.