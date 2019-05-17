Equinox Is Opening a Luxury Hotel in Hudson Yards for the Fitness Buffs Who like to Travel

What that means is “dark, cool and quiet” rooms for optimal sleep; healthy(ish) cuisine from James Beard Award–winning restaurateur Stephen Starr; and a 60,000-square-foot gym that will put the brand’s other facilities to shame. Beyond hundreds of group fitness classes, the hotel will offer a SoulCycle studio, indoor and outdoor pools, and one-on-one training and recovery programs. The brand will expand later this year with a Frank Gehry–designed hotel in Los Angeles, and it recently debuted a new travel company that creates bespoke experiences, from summit-chasing in Morocco to hiking in the Adirondacks, for its fitness-obsessed clientele. Which leads us to wonder: Is Equinox determined to take over the travel world? If it means rock-hard abs for everyone, we can’t say we mind at all.