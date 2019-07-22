Forget the Suite, This New Boutique Hotel in Hawaii Only Lets You Rent the Whole Floor

Why settle for renting a room when you can rent an entire floor? That’s the question Espacio the Jewel of Waikiki, a brand-new luxury hotel in Honolulu, is hoping to answer for travelers to the island paradise.

Set to open in early September, the nine-floor boutique hotel has just nine “suites.” Of course, Espacio has a slightly different definition of the word. In this hotel, each suite is a fully appointed 2,250 square-foot floor, according to Travel + Leisure. In New York, we’d call it a floor-through apartment—with perhaps the world’s most coveted amenity: no next-door neighbors.

As you might expect from a full-floor unit, each suite offers the kind of space you’d more readily associate with a luxury home. The suite features two or three bedrooms gorgeously appointed with design elements and fixtures from countries around the world, from Italy to Morocco to Japan, and has room for up to eight guests. There are also three and a half bathrooms, which come equipped with a deep soaking tub, separate glassed shower, dry sauna and a Toto washlet. In addition, every floor also has its own Jacuzzi whirlpool on an ocean-view balcony, a fully-equipped designer kitchen, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth speaker, three smart TVs and a private elevator entrance, further ensuring each guest’s privacy. And, as you might expect, while each suite offers guests a lavish experience, the three-bedroom Penthouse Suite is a cut above the rest, offering the hotel’s best view of the Pacific from its giant windows and private veranda.

But Espacio knows that while a privacy and space are valuable, they’re not the only things that high-end travelers have come to expect, especially some place as picturesque as Waikiki. The hotel promises guests access to a butler who will also act as their concierge, setting up personalized itineraries, and a luxury Audi Q5 SUV. There’s also an on-demand, in-suite chef to make sure those fully stocked kitchens are put to good use. If you’d rather not bother with cooking, Espacio also has its own restaurant, Mugen, a spa and a roof-top infinity pool for guest who want to enjoy beach from someplace other than their suite. Oh, and there’s no set check-in or check-out time, so can come and go without stress.

Espacio is accepting reservations for stays starting September 7. And of course, these amenities come at a cost: Rates start at $5,000 per night. Check out more pictures of the hotel’s Penthouse Suite below: