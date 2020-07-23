Exclusive: First Look at the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s New Presidential and Penthouse Suites

Opened by Conrad Hilton in 1955, The Beverly Hilton has long been a Los Angeles icon, known as the place where the see-and-be-seen set lounge around the famous Aqua Star Pool (the largest pool in Beverly Hills) and boldfacers gather each year for the Golden Globe Awards and the Pre-GRAMMY’s Gala. But, as with many Hollywood legends, there comes a time for a little nip-and-tuck—which the 566-room hotel just underwent with a $35 million renovation. As part of that now-completed project, the hotel has unveiled a new look for the top-level Presidential Suite and the sixteen Penthouse Suites, and Robb Report has the first peek at the images of these posh new rooms.

“The Beverly Hilton has always been the epicenter of where Hollywood meets the glamour of Beverly Hills, and we felt it was time to give our legendary home a contemporary transformation, without losing any of the celebrated facets that make the hotel so iconic,” Sandy Murphy, General Manager of The Beverly Hilton tells Robb Report. With that mandate, Texas-based Paul Duesing Partners created distinctive design stories for the modern Oasis Building, the more secluded Wilshire Tower and the resort-style pool and surrounding private cabanas. All the rooms were also redone as part of the final phase of the project.

Among those rooms is The Presidential Suite, the hotel’s top accommodation. Formerly swathed in dark woods and heavy burgundy and gold fabrics, the 8th-floor, 1,870-square-foot one-bedroom suite now boasts a fresh, contemporary style and a more serene color palette, along with modern tech amenities, a marble fireplace, walk-in closet, stand-alone marble tub, Bose home theater system and pool table. A lighter, brighter feel can also be found in the 16 suites of the Penthouse Collection, many of which have hosted celebrities, presidents and royalty. Also located on the 8th floor of the Wilshire Tower, the Penthouses all feature floor-to-ceiling windows framing views of the Beverly Hills skyline.

While the hotel did not close for the renovation and has remained open during the COVID-19 crisis, new procedures are in place to address the current situation. Access to the fitness center is now by-appointment only, for example, while the new MERCATO market offers grab-and-go dining options and outdoor seating, and the Wilshire Garden space features outdoor lounging nooks that promote social distancing. In addition to adhering to Hilton’s new CleanStay with Lysol health and hygiene standards, the hotel has enlisted leading medical and security services company International SOS/Corporate Medical Advisors to develop a customized safety and hospital-grade sanitation program. The Penthouse Collection rates start at $1,500 per night, Presidential Suite rates start at $3,100 per night.