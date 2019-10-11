This Irish Castle Will Treat You to Rare Whiskey—and Then Let You Keep One of the Bottles

Following an extensive 21-month renovation and expansion that was completed in 2018, Adare Manor has been earning raves—and drawing crowds—for its beautiful new facilities, which include a Le Mer spa, a Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course, and a new 42-bedroom wing. More recently, however, it’s the castle hotel’s food and beverage programming that’s been in the spotlight, with this month’s announcement of a Michelin star for The Oak Room restaurant (making this the only hotel in Country Limerick with this distinction), and the awarding of Michelin Guide to Great Britain & Ireland’s Sommelier Award 2020 to the hotel’s Head of Wines and Beverage, Jurica Gojevic. Next up on the flavor front: Adare is treating whiskey lovers to an exclusive evening of rare spirits, in partnership with Midleton Very Rare Whiskey.

Taking place on November 4, the “Experience the Rare” event will celebrate the collaboration between the hotel and the noted distiller, who joined forces to create the bespoke Adare Manor x Midleton Very Rare Single Cask Irish Whiskey (bottles of which are valued at 2000.) The evening will kick off with a welcome reception in The Gallery, followed by a tasting through the Very Rare collection led by Brian Nation, current Master Distiller at Midleton, and Gerard Garland, acclaimed Irish whiskey ambassador from Pernod-Ricard. A part of his role, Nation once a year picks the finest and rarest whiskeys available to blend into an annual vintage of Midleton Very Rare, with only a select number of casks deemed worthy enough to bear the Very Rare name—so a tasting of these selections will having you sipping the pinnacle in Irish whiskey.

After the tasting, guests will enjoy a candlelit three-course dinner (with a menu inspired by dishes from The Oak Room) and a nightcap in the fireside Tack Room lounge. Each attendee will then be gifted one of the last remaining bottles of the Midleton single cask to take home; additional bottles will also be available for sale, for the very last time. Prices for the event start at €2200 per person, including a one-night stay; additional guests may attend the evening (sharing the same room) for an extra €250. For those who can’t attend the special event but are still interested in sampling rare spirits, The Tack Room regularly offers private guided tastings of top selections, culled from its collection of over 100 rare and vintage bottles from around the world.