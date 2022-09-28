You Can Now Book a Stay at King Charles III’s Royal Retreat in Transylvania

His Royal Highness invites you to a peaceful weekend in the Transylvania. No, not the infamous Count, but King Charles III, who is offering the public a chance to stay at his Romanian countryside retreat.

Nestled among the hills of the Zalán Valley, the property includes the three cottage-style homes, where guests have seven double rooms from which to choose. To give guests a sense of place, each of the rooms are furnished with accents that showcase traditional Transylvanian culture, from antiques to embroidered textiles. All the accommodations feature en-suite bathrooms, private terraces and a living area with a full kitchen. There is also another cottage that has a drawing room and dining area as we as a communal fire pit where guests from across the property can interact.

Ideal for those longing to disconnect from the internet and city living, the countryside retreat doesn’t have any wifi or television. That’s made up for with plenty of local brandy on tap to indulge. And meals are prepared by a local chef who creates a menu based on the day’s fresh harvest.

Interior of cottage home. Valea Zalanului

The lack of modern amenities encourages guests to partake in experiences like horse-drawn cart rides, walks along the numerous nature trails or visits the shops in the nearby village of Viscri. For those traveling during the holidays, the property can arrange horse-drawn sleigh rides with bells and even mulled wine.

King Charles purchased the property back in 2006, where he acquired one of the cottages after a visit and came back and bought the remaining homes in 2010. The Transylvanian guesthouse isn’t the monarch’s only former retreat you can book a night at. There’s also Dolphin House in Sicily, Italy and Dumfries House in Scotland.

For the Transylvania cottage, room rates start at $108 per night.

