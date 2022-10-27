This New Tented Villa in the Maldives Is a Glamping Experience That Even Luxury Snobs Will Love

The Maldives is adding another luxe villa to its portfolio—this time, it comes courtesy of Fairmont’s Sirru Fen Fushi. This week, the property unveiled a new beachside tent villa that offers a more nature-focused alternative to traditional luxury hotels.

The new addition was designed to offer guests a safari-like experience, bringing nature right to your doorstep. Accordingly, the decor matches the terrain—think natural wooden frames and neutral color palettes throughout. Maldivan artwork lines the walls and floor-to-ceiling windows offer unobstructed ocean views. The spacious 5,651 square-foot villa has a primary suite, an ensuite bathroom and a separate children’s bedroom for families. To be sure, it offer plenty of places to frolic near the water—from the private beach right in your backyard to the communal-style dining area that overlooks the private pool.

Aerial view

Though this villa offers a glamping-style experience, you won’t want for luxury amenities. Guests can call upon an onsite island mixologist to craft cocktails at the private bar or even a personal chef for an at-home BBQ. You can also book a time with a yoga instructor for a private session on the deck—all of which can be arranged by your on-call host. The villa comes with bicycles to get around the island and a telescope to stargaze at night. For a little added intrigue, messages hidden in bottles will be scattered around the property during your stay. Inside, the notes contain complimentary experiences—sunset cocktails and massages at the onsite Willow Stream Spa—that can be redeemed.

To ensure guests get the complete experience, the property has also launched its Conscious Castaway package, which offers a villa stay and a range of different activities, such as private beach BBQs, intimate movie nights and snorkeling safaris around its onsite Coralarium. The package also includes a tour of its sustainability lab, where you can learn about the island’s environment. Or you can make turtle-shaped luggage tags out of plastic bottles at an interactive workshop.

Bedroom

Fairmont’s Sirru Fen Fushi is only offering one villa like this right now, but the property has confirmed to Robb Report that there are plans to add more next year, depending on demand. Stay tuned.

Rates for the villas start at $2,000 per night. The Conscious package is additional $985 per stay.

Click here to see the Beach Tented Villa in photos.