This Lavish New Hotel in Morocco Was Once the Home of the King’s Advisor

Morocco’s growing luxury sector means more elegant hotels are flocking to the North African country. Fairmont has thrown its hat in the proverbial ring with a new five-star hotel in Tangier.

Set to open in November, Tazi Palace is perched on a hillside overlooking the city and the nearby Moroccan Riviera. Surrounded by nearly nine acres of eucalypts, citrus trees and pomegranate groves, the 133-key hotel is located within a palatial 1920s building that was once home to the King of Morocco’s advisor.

Designed by OBMI and CCCRA Architects, Tazi Palace retains many historic features from the roaring ’20s that are elegantly juxtaposed with more modern touches. Of course, there are also nods to the rich Moroccan culture via an array of mosaics and textiles handcrafted by local artisans.

The hotel has four suites—the largest being the two-bedroom Katara Suite. Located on the top floor, it spans almost 3,600 square feet and offers amazing vistas over Tangier. The Signature Suite and Penthouse are nothing to sneeze at, either, with one bedroom and 1,259 square feet of space each.

Junior Suite ROMEO BALANCOURT

There are several restaurants onsite should hunger strike. Crudo offers farm-to-table Mediterranean fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner, while Parisa is a contemporary riff on Persian cuisine with rotating menus based on the local harvest. When you’re ready to wind down with a drink, you can head to Innocents speakeasy or Origin Bar for cocktails by expert mixologists.

For the wellness set, there is a giant swimming pool and a fully equipped gym. There’s also the 26,000-square-foot Fairmont Spa where you can book a range of treatments to unwind. During your stay, you can partake in curated local experiences or sunrise yoga on the rooftop terrace, for instance. There is even a kids club to keep the little ones entertained.

“Tangier is a vibrant and multicultural city infused with Mediterranean spirit, and we’re thrilled to give the opportunity for guests to experience Fairmont’s pioneering approach to unique hospitality while exploring the many cultures and civilizations that have shaped the city’s rich history,” Fabien Gastinel, general manager at Fairmont Tazi Palace, said in a statement.

It looks like a trip to Morocco is on the cards.

Rates for standard rooms start at $375 per night; suites start at $522 per night.