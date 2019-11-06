This New FAO Schwarz Hotel Suite Is Like Sleeping in Your Own Private Toy Store

Everybody enjoys playing with toys, nobody enjoys buying them. Thankfully, that’s all about to change. Storied toy seller FAO Schwarz has partnered with the newly opened Conrad New York Midtown to create a one-of-a-kind hotel suite slash personal shopping emporium jampacked with all kinds of amazing playthings. Yes, that includes the legendary dance-on piano immortalized by Tom Hanks in the movie Big.

The 1,800-square-foot one-bedroom suite will be filled—wall to wall—with all manner of toy. There’ll be train sets, hobby horses, stuffed animals, toy soldiers, working DJ turntables, musical instruments, vintage Barbies and baskets full of candy. Basically, all the whimsy required to warm your winter heart and awaken your inner child.

“We’ve always wanted to do something like this with a hotel.” David Niggli, chief merchandising officer of FAO Schwarz, told Afar. “To imagine the joy and wonder that will captivate guests from the minute they open the door—it’s magical.”

The best part? Everything in the room can be purchased. So, if you or your kids—there is no age limit for guests—fall in love with a particular toy, you can have it shipped directly to your home.

Also included in the package is a private tour and shopping spree at FAO Schwarz in Rockefeller Center, which opened last year. Shoppers will be guided by a toy soldier, no less, and have the entire store to themselves, as well as a $100 gift card to splurge on more toys.

New Yorkers will remember when the iconic toy seller shut the doors to its flagship store in 2015 after 153 years in business. Since then, new owner ThreeSixty has focused on modernizing the brand and creating “Instagrammable moments.” In a similar vein, Conrad underwent a drastic renovation this month—it was formerly the London NYC—and the Hilton luxury brand is specifically targetting millennial travelers. Thus, the two brands have created an epic toy wonderland that, coincidentally, looks great on your feed.

The FAO Schwarz Holiday Suite package, which is bookable for stays from November 18, 2019, to January 5, 2020, starts at $3,000 per night. But even if you choose a regular suite at the Conrad, you can still order gifts from its “in-room toy menu” and have them delivered to your room or shipped to your home. Now that’s how you do Christmas shopping right.