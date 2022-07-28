This Fiji Resort’s Newest Package Lets You Study the Cosmos With Help From a NASA Astronaut

Stargazing vacations may be nothing new, but one Fiji resort wants takes your fascination with the cosmos to a whole new stratosphere.

The Nanuku Resort has unveiled a new “Journey to the Stars” program, which aims to give starstruck travelers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore deep space from the shores of the island resort—with help from NASA experts.

The unique program includes a range of daytime “star parties,” using an advanced Dobsonian telescope provided by NASA. Guests will create a star map to see how Fijians navigated the waters, while learning about everything from meteorites to the solar system. Things get even more interesting at night: As you gaze at the stars, experts from NASA’s Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute will be made available to answer all of your burning celestial questions. Among those participating are real-life astronaut Dr. Yvonne Cagle, astronomer Brian Day, and a slew of other experts in the field.

Because this is a vacation, the resort also understands you want to relax: The programming includes special wellness activities, including a night-time massage at moonlight and a special guided moon water meditation to ease stress.

“We’re so excited to be hosting such a unique series of events at Nanuku Resort Fiji and to be able to share this moment with our community,” Nanuku Resort’s Hotel General Manager, Logan Miller, said in a press release. “With this experience, we hope to inspire local students and guests to explore how the tropical night sky relates to Fiji’s past, present, and future, and inspire students to consider continuing their exploration of science and space.”

True to its theme, the “Journey to the Stars” program will coincide with the new moon cycle from October 22 to October 31, so interested stargazers are advised to reserve tickets soon.

Room rates for suites start at $1100 per night, villas start at $1550 per night, and residences start at $2450 per night.