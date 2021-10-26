First Look: Mexico City Gets Its First Ritz-Carlton Hotel

Latin America’s most populated city is buzzing with the arrival of the Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City. Located in the heart of the capital, along the elegant Paseo de la Reforma, the 58-story mixed-use, modern glass tower—which holds both a hotel and branded residences—is one of the tallest buildings in the city, and has already transformed the skyline. The hotel will be located on floors 37 to 47, while the Ritz-Carlton Residences will be on floors 48 to 55.

This is the first Ritz-Carlton in Mexico City, and the luxury brand is pulling out all the stops for its new Latin American landmark. The hotel, which opens on October 28, has 153 rooms, including 19 suites; a Ritz-Carlton Spa; an indoor pool; a restaurant and bar; a fitness center; and meeting and event spaces. Just nine miles from the airport and three miles from the Historic Center, it provides the perfect foundation from which to explore monuments, museums and the city’s famed gastronomic delights.

“The inspiration for the architecture and interiors was Mexican surrealism,” Virginia Rojas, director of sales and marketing at the Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City, tells Robb Report. “This stems from Mexico City’s history of juxtaposing a traditional culture with a modern world, choosing to celebrate, rather than forget, the past. By using reflective materials, we mirror the exterior to the interior, playing with the guests’ perspective, thus creating a surrealistic experience.”

All rooms have views over the city through floor-to-ceiling windows, and 120 rooms have private terraces, perfect for sipping on your coffee as the sun rises. There are also spacious marble bathrooms and separate dining and living rooms in the suites. The Ritz-Carlton Club Level will offer five daily culinary tastings and a selection of wine handpicked by the sommelier.

History, culture and art are at the forefront of the Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City’s atmosphere and offerings. “It’s important to us that all of our properties celebrate their location,” says Donna McNamara, vice president and global brand leader of the Ritz-Carlton. “Through destination-driven design, carefully curated amenities and programming and exceptional culinary offerings, (the hotel) will serve as a gateway for authentic immersion into the city’s unique culture.”

It’s also adding something to the destination. Mexico City has a buzzing culinary scene, and the brand wanted to bring something notable to that landscape, and to its well-traveled guests. Helmed by Executive Chef Jonathan Felix, the in-house restaurant will serve Eastern Mediterranean cuisine with Mexican influences and local ingredients, while the bar will celebrate one of Mexico’s most beloved spirits with handcrafted mezcal cocktails. “With sixteen years of experience in luxury hotel brands and international training in Mexican, Italian, French, Peruvian and Argentinian cuisines, chef Felix has carefully selected each plate to offer a culinary journey where flavors and sensations are elevated with each bite,” says Rojas.

It wouldn’t be a Ritz-Carlton hotel without a lovely spa, and the one here highlights indigenous traditions through its thoughtful menu. Treatments use local ingredients and botanicals and are inspired by the healing and spiritual traditions of the Aztec culture. There are also saunas, steam rooms and a relaxing indoor pool.

The Ritz-Carlton is no stranger to hotel-branded residences, and this tower will house 63 private homes. The residences will span 645 to 2,580 square feet and start at $589,000. Residents will enjoy their own entrance with high-speed elevators, in-residence dining, an automated parking area with valet and a heliport, among other perks. They’ll also have VIP access to the hotel’s facilities.

Also of note is the hotel’s central location, which makes it easy to access Chapultepec Park, Angel de la Independencia, monument of Cuauhtémoc and more, as well as the designer boutiques and luxury shopping of the Condesa, Roma and Polanco neighborhoods. The hotel will also offer private tours of the Anthropology Museum and other cultural sites throughout the city. Rooms start at $539, suites at $899.