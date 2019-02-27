Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

Say Hello to the World’s First Self-Cleaning Hotel Room

Copenhagen's new Hotel Ottilia is using new technology to keep its guest rooms spic 'n' span.

hotel Copenhagen self-cleaning Photo: Courtesy of Hotel Ottilia

Related Articles

Smart technology continues to improve by the day and hotels have been eager to jump on innovative features that will make the guest experience more efficient. Check-in kiosks, digital room keys, and even robotic attendants have all been utilized in hopes of making overnight stays as seamless as possible—and now there’s an especially interesting one to add to the list.

In news that sounds straight out of an episode of The JetsonsHotel Ottilia, a boutique property that opened in Copenhagen last month, has partnered with Danish company ACT.Global to utilize the brand’s self-disinfecting product, known as ACT CleanCoat, in its 155 guest rooms. The transparent and odorless substance can be applied to any surface and is activated by sunlight. Once the photocatalytic reaction begins, it automatically decomposes microbes like bacteria, viruses, airborne mold spores, and chemical compounds, in addition to purifying the air. The key ingredient, titanium dioxide, is a naturally occurring compound that is also found in sunscreen and food additives.

hotel Copenhagen self-cleaning

Hotel Ottilia’s Junior Suite cleans itself.  Photo: Courtesy of Hotel Ottilia

Aside from sanitizing guest rooms at Hotel Ottilia, the ACT CleanCoat helps reduce labor by 50 percent, according to Bloomberg. It also eliminates the need for harsh chemicals, creating a healthier environment for both their workers and customers; consequently cuts down on water usage; and helps speed up the cleaning process, meaning your room will be ready quicker than ever—all big upsides for everyone involved.

The product was first tested at Hotel Herman K, Hotel Ottilia’s sister property. ACT.Global also says that it has passed several scientific assessments conducted by well-reputed laboratories around the world. Still skeptical? Wondering how effective it actually is? We don’t blame you. It all seems a bit sci-fi, light activation and all, but this could certainly be the next best thing if it lives up to its futuristic claims.

More Hotels

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Hotels

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

Open up to luxury this year. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 64% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad