You Can Now Enjoy Chef Jean-Georges’s Haute Cuisine While Sailing the New York Harbor

Labor Day may have come and gone, but that’s no reason to forgo summertime pleasures like a day out on the water—especially when there are gourmet eats involved. From now until October 31, The Mark Hotel is offering a special experience aboard its 70-foot Herreshoff sailboat that will be hosted by award-winning Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, whose famed eateries include two-Michelin-starred Jean-Georges, the sustainably-focused ABC Kitchen and The Mark’s eponymous restaurant. Open to any interested parties (not just hotel guests), based on availability, the two-hour private sailing starts at $20,000 for up to 10 people, to ensure that social distancing can be practiced aboard the vessel.
Sleek and graceful, The Mark’s boat was built in 1921 by naval architect Nathanael Greene Herreshoff, who also produced a number of undefeated America’s Cup yachts, as well as vessels for notable clients like John Pierpont Morgan and William Randolph Hearst. (He also held the first US patent for a sailing catamaran.) Today, the hotel makes this historic ship available to guests for short cruises and sunset sails, each typically featuring light bites catered by The Mark. This new, limited-time experience, however, ups the wow factor on the food front—and boasts the added bonus of the chef himself.
After being transported to Tribeca’s North Cove Marina (from the hotel or anywhere in Manhattan), guests will board the boat for a two-hour sailing in New York Harbor. Backed by views of the Statue of Liberty and the city skyline, Chef Jean-Georges will take guests through the preparation of a variety of dishes, each crafted with his twist; the bespoke menu can be selected beforehand in accordance with guest preferences, and may include signatures like crispy sushi. The Mark’s sommelier will also be available to suggest wine pairings, and the crew will provide hotel-branded face masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting hand wipes. Upon docking in Tribeca, a car will be on hand to ferry you back home—or to the plush comforts of The Mark. Set Sail with Chef Jean-George starts at $20,000 for up to 10 guests; contact The Mark‘s Concierge at (212) 606-3120 or Concierge@themarkhotel.com to book.