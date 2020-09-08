You Can Now Enjoy Chef Jean-Georges’s Haute Cuisine While Sailing the New York Harbor

Labor Day may have come and gone, but that’s no reason to forgo summertime pleasures like a day out on the water—especially when there are gourmet eats involved. From now until October 31, The Mark Hotel is offering a special experience aboard its 70-foot Herreshoff sailboat that will be hosted by award-winning Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, whose famed eateries include two-Michelin-starred Jean-Georges, the sustainably-focused ABC Kitchen and The Mark’s eponymous restaurant. Open to any interested parties (not just hotel guests), based on availability, the two-hour private sailing starts at $20,000 for up to 10 people, to ensure that social distancing can be practiced aboard the vessel.

Sleek and graceful, The Mark’s boat was built in 1921 by naval architect Nathanael Greene Herreshoff, who also produced a number of undefeated America’s Cup yachts, as well as vessels for notable clients like John Pierpont Morgan and William Randolph Hearst. (He also held the first US patent for a sailing catamaran.) Today, the hotel makes this historic ship available to guests for short cruises and sunset sails, each typically featuring light bites catered by The Mark. This new, limited-time experience, however, ups the wow factor on the food front—and boasts the added bonus of the chef himself.