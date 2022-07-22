The Four Seasons in Istanbul Has Just Reopened After a Meticulous Two-Year Renovation

Get ready for a new kind of Turkish delight.

The Four Seasons Istanbul at Sultanahmet reopened its doors this week after a full-scale renovation. Welcoming guests since 1996, the boutique hotel comprises 65 luxurious rooms and suites that encompass a stunning courtyard. The century-old neoclassical building, which Four Seasons closed in September 2020, was treated to a total interior makeover by Goddard Littlefair. The design studio intended to create a more modern city oasis that would appeal to “in the know” travelers.

The hotel’s charming façade welcomes you into a revamped ground-floor lobby with boutiques designed to immerse you in the city’s rich culture and heritage. (Of course, you can pick up a few souvenirs, too.) The interior is replete with eye-catching tiles, pinched arches, dramatic domes and marble pillars that are synonymous with the Turkish Neoclassical architecture of the early 1900s. All of the rooms and suites have been updated yet honor the same classic design codes. There is also a newly-landscaped terrace that’s perfect for a spot of Turkish tea.

If you’re after something more substantial, beeline to AVLU in the hotel’s courtyard. Headed up by executive chef Özgür Üstün, the new restaurant serves the best of Anatolian cuisine made with local produce.

“The lure of the living courtyard within the ancient city is a unique and compelling feature of the hotel,” Four Seasons said in a statement.

The hotel’s popular rooftop bar has been reborn as Süreyya, but still offers jaw-dropping views of the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, the Blue Mosque and the Old City. In addition, there’s a new bar called Lingo Lingo and another more intimate private dining spot.

To top it off, the wellness area features locally-inspired offerings, such as a luxe marble-lined spa created in collaboration with a Turkish barber and an authentic Turkish hammam, naturally. One other redesigned space worth visiting is the ballroom; it’s not only beautiful but it’s also got fresh acoustics and lighting.

To celebrate its summer reopening, the hotel is extending a “welcome back” offer to guests that includes 10 percent off room rates for two (with a minimum three-night stay). The deal also includes a credit worth roughly $100 (€100) per stay from August 1 through September 30.